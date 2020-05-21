Amla Juice: Drinking This Juice Can Offer Some Amazing Health Benefits; Know Methods To Use This

Amla juice is a perfect morning drink with multiple health benefits

Amla or Indian gooseberry is commonly found in India. It is a well-packed source of nutrients that can boost your overall health. Amla contains a high amount of vitamin C which can help boost immunity. It is also good for your skin and hair. This fruit can help control blood sugar levels, boost eye health, improve digestion and aid in weight loss. It can also be used as a remedy for heartburn. Amla juice is also used as a remedy for several health issues. This nutritious drink can help get rid of toxins and supports liver function. Amla juice is a tangy drink that can be used in different ways. Here are some ways to use alma juice for better health.

How to consume amla juice?

1. Mix it with aloe vera juice

Aloe vera is loaded with multiple health benefits. It is used to form juice. You can mix aloe vera juice and amla juice for consumption. This drink is a perfect immunity booster. It can also help in detoxification promoting your skin and hair health.

You can mix equal quantities of amla and aloe vera juice for consumption

2. Lauki, amla and honey juice

Lauki or bottle gourd is a vegetable loaded with water content. This juice is popularly consumed for weight loss. Drinking this juice can boost heart health and help control blood pressure. This juice is also beneficial for diabetics. You can prepare an immunity-boosting drink with bottle gourd and amla. Take two amlas and two to three large pieces of bottle gourd. Grind them well to prepare a paste. Now, strain this mixture to extract the juice. Add some honey for taste before drinking. You can drink a half cup of this juice in a day.

Amla is a good source of vitamin C

3. Alma juice in water

Half a cup of amla juice can be added to a glass of water. You can drink this as fist thing in the morning. Add some honey for taste. You can also take lukewarm water. This juice can promote weight loss and lower cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.