Anxiety Hack: Keep Your Gut Healthy With These Nutritionist Recommended Foods To Ward Off Anxiety

Mental health: A healthy diet and active lifestyle can help keep anxiety at bay

Highlights Your brain health is linked with your gut health

Probiotics and prebiotics can help keep gut health

Anxiety is a common mental health issues affecting many these days

An unending dose of covod-19 news, work pressure, and staying at home can take a toll on one's mental health. Needless to say, the rising anxiety and stress level then start impacting one's physical well-being, leading to various ailments. Making some changes in diet can help to a significant extent, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. In her recent Instagram video, she talks about anxiety being the outcome of a poor gut health. Your gut and brain are strongly related. The two are linked physically through millions of nerves, and altering the type of bacteria in the gut can improve brain health, she points out.

Anxiety control: Keep your gut healthy to control anxiety and stress

Nmami suggests a list of things in the caption that you can put on your plate to help overcome anxiety. She wrote, "Both probiotics and probiotics have been shown to reduce level of anxiety. It's a good idea to add: nuts, seeds, fish, yogurt, idli, dosa and whole grains in the diet". She adds that polyphenol-rich items like coffee and green tea also help increase healthy gut bacteria.

Yogurt is a probiotic that can help in production of healthy bacteria

Photo Credit: iStock

In the clip, Nmami lists more nutritious food that can be included in daily meals. It includes Omega-3 fats like nuts, seeds, or fish. Fermented foods like yoghurt, idli, and dosa, too, are highly recommended. One should also consume high-fiber food like whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Also read: Ways To Keep Gut Healthy

Nmami had shared a COVID-19 diet plan in an earlier post. The diet chart has a menu for all meals including early morning snacks to post-dinner munchies. "Eating a healthy diet is very important during Covid-19. This diet plan is for those who are suffering or recovering from Covid-19. Remember you can modify the plan according to your requirements," she wrote.

Also read: Know How To Stay Mentally Fit During This Second Wave Of Covid-19

She recently also offered some tips on post-COVID care. Nmami advised getting a good amount of sleep for those who have recovered from the infection. She also emphasised a nutritious diet and avoid rushing back to a normal routine.

Also read: Covid-19 Vaccine: 3 Things You Must Do Before And After Getting Vaccinated

Along with these dietary measures and proper sleep routine, one must also rely on exercise to keep anxiety at bay. Since it is not advisable to step outdoors for a walk or jog, you can practise yoga or breathing exercises at home. Also, seek medical help on time if you are experiencing anxiety from longer periods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.