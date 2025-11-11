The Sitting Epidemic: 7 Alarming Ways Prolonged Sitting Harms Your Body

All corporate workers everywhere are seated all day working for long hours or staring at screens in vehicles while travelling to reach destinations. Even beyond corporate workers, leisure time at home has also now evolved around digital screens, and of course everyone sits for long durations while enjoying anything on television. The simple practice of sitting can wreak havoc on your body, be it causing muscle loss or slowing down your metabolism. That is not all, the science suggests that prolonged sitting can give you chronic back pain and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. But, there is no need to be alarmed, as you can make yourself aware of the risks that prolonged sitting poses, in order to counteract the side effects with simple ways that will be discussed below. But first, there is an increasing need to understand how sitting is equivalent to smoking.

This may be startling to hear, but the 'prolonged sitting is the new smoking' has been coined to convey the seriousness of the health risks that it brings. With the pervasive use of technology, the lives of people have become more sedentary, as even groceries are ordered through a delivery application. This poses a range of health threats to the physical and mental health of individuals. The chronic back pain, joint pain, slowing metabolism, and even the dreadful feeling of being anxious can be attributed to the act of prolonged sitting.

The 7 Alarming Ways That Prolonged Sitting Is Dangerous

The act of sitting for an extended period of time can become a potential risk factor for various health conditions. The research in The Archive on Internal Medicine (2012) has proved that there is an increase in all-cause mortality, with individuals sitting 11 or more hours per day facing a 1.40 times higher risk compared to those sitting less than 4 hours per day. This proves that you need to pay attention to how much time you are staying seated.

Increased Risk Of Heart Disease

The act of sitting for longer hours is responsible for weakening the muscles of the heart. In this wasn't enough. Research in The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2015) identifies sedentary lifestyles as one of the important determinants of cardiovascular diseases in India, alongside other conventional risk factors like tobacco use and obesity. There is an increased need to focus on protecting your heart while sitting by doing simple stretches and exercises to counteract the side effects of prolonged sitting.

Chronic Back Pain From Sitting

This is the most familiar byproduct of prolonged sitting, along with poor posture and other co-exposure factors, and is a significant contributor to chronic low back pain. The irritating back pain effects a vast majority of the Indian working population where it is leading to reduced work performance, absenteeism, and an overall decrease in quality of life. It affects a large proportion of the population, particularly women, rural populations, and elementary workers. Whereas the global working population frequently experiences low back pain, it is one of the most expensive disorders. This was noted in the Current Opinion in Cardiology (2011), which details the correlation of prolonged sitting to developing chronic back pain, and instead of developing back pain and eating medications to treat it or treating it topically, it's better to implement a rotating, varied working style that prioritizes your back muscles.

Metabolic Slowdown

The practice of prolonged sitting and having a sedentary lifestyle is a contributing factor and poses as an independent risk factor for various health issues, including obesity, diabetes in the Indian population. India faces a high prevalence of these conditions, making the impact of sedentary behaviour a growing concern. With over 65 milliions active diabetes cases in India, this makes a strong case to pay attention to your sitting hours.

Muscle Loss

The muscles of the back, legs, and arms are impacted by prolonged sitting, which can cause muscle atrophy due to reduced activity because of immobility. This means that sitting for long periods can cause muscles to weaken over time. So, prioritizing regular breaks, sitting and standing at regular intervals, along with muscle-strengthening exercises.

Higher Risk Of Deep Vein Thrombosis

The health condition of deep vein thrombosis is a significant health concern, with numerous risk factors contributing to its development. The overall annual incidence of venous thrombosis, which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is about 1 per 1,000 adults as per The Archives of Internal Medicine (2000). While the risk of deep vein thrombosis is multifactorial, it also involves interactions between various common risk factors.

Posture Issues

The slouchy posture may be a result of prolonged sitting, which can have a significant negative impact on overall musculoskeletal health. It is associated with the adoption of inadequate postures and can lead to increased stress on joint and spinal structures, according to The American Journal of Preventive Medicine (2010). This means that prolonged sitting can leave you with posture issues like spine curvatures, impair head and neck positions, and many more such issues.

Mental Health

The unspoken impact of prolonged sitting is on developing anxiety and depression. There is research in The Journal of Sports Medicine (2019) that suggests a link between increased sedentary behaviour (being still) and a higher risk of various mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and poorer overall mental well-being. So, get moving if you are feeling uneasy or anxious.

This long list of health conditions offers deep evidence rooted in science that you shouldn't be sedentary and move your body if you want to escape the side effects of prolonged sitting.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

