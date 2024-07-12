Sedentary Lifestyle? Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Exercise Enough

Sedentary behaviour is linked to changes in hormone levels, immune function, and body weight

A sedentary lifestyle is characterised by prolonged periods of inactivity and minimal physical movement, often associated with sitting or lying down while engaging in activities such as watching TV, working at a desk, or using electronic devices. Staying active is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight, promoting cardiovascular health, enhancing muscle and bone strength, supporting mental well-being, and boosting the immune system. Not exercising enough is unhealthy because it leads to a range of adverse health effects, including weight gain, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, muscle atrophy, and poor mental health. Keep reading as we discuss in detail ways in which a sedentary lifestyle can affect your life.

Here's how a sedentary lifestyle impacts your health:

1. Weight gain and obesity

Physical inactivity leads to an imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure, causing excess calories to be stored as fat. This can result in weight gain and obesity, which increases the risk of various conditions, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

2. Cardiovascular disease

Sedentary behaviour is associated with poor blood circulation, increased blood pressure, and higher levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), while lowering good cholesterol (HDL). These changes contribute to the development of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases.

3. Type 2 diabetes

Lack of physical activity reduces insulin sensitivity, meaning cells become less responsive to insulin. This can lead to higher blood sugar levels. Persistent high blood sugar can result in the development of type 2 diabetes, which can cause complications such as nerve damage, kidney disease, and vision problems.

4. Muscle weakness

Without regular use, muscles lose mass and strength, a condition known as muscle atrophy. Muscle weakness can impair physical function, increase the risk of falls and injuries, and reduce overall quality of life.

5. Bone density loss

Physical activity, especially weight-bearing exercises, stimulates bone formation and maintenance. A sedentary lifestyle reduces this stimulation. Reduced bone density increases the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, particularly in older adults.

6. Poor mental health

Physical inactivity is linked to increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Exercise helps release endorphins, which improve mood and reduce stress. Poor mental health can lead to a reduced quality of life, decreased productivity, and increased risk of mental health disorders.

7. Decreased immune function

Regular physical activity enhances immune system function by promoting good circulation, which allows immune cells to move more effectively throughout the body. A sedentary lifestyle can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

8. Digestive issues

Physical activity helps stimulate intestinal activity and improve gut motility. Inactivity can slow down digestion. This can lead to constipation, bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues, negatively impacting digestive health and comfort.

9. Increased risk of certain cancers

Sedentary behaviour is linked to changes in hormone levels, immune function, and body weight, all of which can influence cancer risk. There is an increased risk of developing cancers such as colon, breast, and endometrial cancer. Regular physical activity can help reduce these risks.

Overall, a sedentary lifestyle significantly impacts both physical and mental health, underscoring the importance of regular physical activity for maintaining optimal health and preventing various chronic conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.