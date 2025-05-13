Is Your Desk Job Slowly Killing You? Experts Warn Of Serious Health Risks

Whether you're working from home or in an office, long hours of sitting could be silently damaging your health, and experts say the risks are far more serious than just back pain.

Prolonged sitting has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, obesity, and even early death. And with office workers spending more than half their day seated, doctors are urging people to rethink their work routines, the Independent reported.

According to health experts, the key lies in breaking up sedentary time and incorporating physical activity into the day. While at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity a week is recommended, even light activities like house chores, stretching or walking can help offset the negative impact.

"Light-intensity physical activity can include vacuuming, washing the car, or simply strolling," said Steven Hooker, Dean of San Diego State University's College of Health and Human Services.

Watch Your Posture

Slouching at your desk doesn't just cause discomfort - it could be damaging your spine. According to UCLA Health, poor posture can overstretch spinal ligaments and strain discs over time. Experts recommend simple adjustments to reduce the risk, such as:

Keeping your upper arms parallel to your spine

Ensuring armrests lift your arms slightly at the shoulders

Sitting with your back pressed against the chair

Maintaining a comfortable gap between the chair's edge and the back of your knees

Aligning your eyes with the centre of your computer screen

Protect Your Eyes Too

The average office worker spends about seven hours a day staring at a screen. While digital devices may not permanently damage your eyes, they can cause dry eyes, strain, and blurred vision - especially with age.

"This is largely due to a reduced blink rate," said Dr Ana Morales of Nebraska Medicine. Lubricating eye drops and proper screen alignment can help reduce discomfort, but prolonged use without breaks can lead to long-term visual issues.

Work Stress Can Be Deadly

Beyond physical health, workplace stress has been linked to over 120,000 deaths each year in the US alone, according to a Stanford University study. Chronic stress, especially in jobs with little autonomy or control, can lead to depression, faster aging, and even death, warn researchers at Yale and Indiana universities.

As workplace demands rise and screen time grows, experts urge employees to take conscious steps toward healthier work habits - before it's too late.