Sedentary Lifestyle: Signs You Need To Move More

Identifying a sedentary lifestyle and recognising the need to move more can significantly improve overall health and well-being. In this article, we share a list of signs that might indicate that you need to move more and stay active.

Here are ten signs you need to move more:

1. Persistent fatigue

Feeling tired and lethargic throughout the day despite adequate sleep. Incorporate short bursts of physical activity, like walking or stretching, into your daily routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

2. Weight gain

Noticeable increase in body weight or changes in body composition. Start a regular exercise program that includes both cardiovascular and strength-training exercises. Combine this with a balanced diet to manage weight effectively.

3. Muscle stiffness and joint pain

Experiencing stiffness, particularly in the morning or after sitting for long periods. Perform daily stretching exercises and incorporate activities like yoga or Pilates to improve flexibility and joint health.

4. Poor posture

Slouching, rounded shoulders, or a forward head posture. Engage in exercises that strengthen the back and core muscles. Practice good ergonomics in your workspace and take regular breaks to stand and stretch.

5. Mood swings and mental health issues

Increased feelings of anxiety, depression, or irritability. Physical activity can boost endorphins and improve mood. Aim for regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, or group fitness classes, to enhance mental health.

6. Frequent illness

Increased susceptibility to colds, flu, and other infections. Moderate physical activity can strengthen the immune system. Engage in regular exercise to boost your body's defence mechanisms.

7. Poor sleep quality

Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up feeling unrefreshed. Regular physical activity can improve sleep quality. Avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime; instead, opt for relaxing activities like a gentle evening walk.

8. Low energy levels

Feeling sluggish and lacking energy for daily tasks. Physical activity increases energy levels by improving cardiovascular health and oxygen flow. Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to boost energy.

9. Shortness of breath

Becoming easily winded or breathless with minimal exertion. Engage in cardiovascular exercises like walking, cycling, or swimming to improve lung capacity and overall fitness.

10. Increased cravings for unhealthy foods

Frequent cravings for sugary, salty, or high-fat foods. Exercise can help regulate appetite and reduce cravings. Combine physical activity with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

General tips to incorporate more movement:

Start with small, achievable goals and gradually increase intensity and duration.

Use fitness trackers or apps to monitor activity levels and stay motivated.

Choose activities you enjoy to make exercise more appealing.

Make physical activity a regular part of your daily routine.

Exercise with a friend or join a group to stay motivated and accountable.

By recognising these signs and implementing these strategies, you can overcome a sedentary lifestyle and improve your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.