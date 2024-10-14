Is Sitting The New Smoking? Here's How A Sedentary Lifestyle Can Be Harmful For You

Leading a sedentary lifestyle can shorten life expectancy

The phrase "sitting is the new smoking" highlights the growing concern that prolonged sitting, particularly as part of a sedentary lifestyle, is as detrimental to health as smoking. It suggests that sitting for extended periods, whether at work or home, can lead to various health issues, similar to how smoking was once considered a primary cause of preventable diseases. A sedentary lifestyle, characterised by long periods of inactivity and minimal physical movement, has been linked to several serious health risks, making regular physical activity as essential for health as avoiding harmful habits like smoking. Read on as we discuss the many harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

Some ways a sedentary lifestyle can be harmful

1. Increased risk of heart disease

Sitting for long periods can lead to poor circulation, which increases the risk of heart disease. When we are inactive, blood flow slows, and the muscles don't burn as much fat, allowing fatty acids to clog the arteries. This leads to higher cholesterol levels and an increased risk of cardiovascular problems.

2. Higher risk of obesity

A sedentary lifestyle contributes to weight gain, as fewer calories are burned compared to an active lifestyle. When calorie intake exceeds calorie expenditure, the excess is stored as fat, leading to obesity. Obesity, in turn, raises the risk of many other health issues, including diabetes and heart disease.

3. Development of type 2 diabetes

Physical inactivity is closely linked to the development of type 2 diabetes. A lack of movement reduces the body's ability to regulate blood sugar, leading to insulin resistance. Over time, this can result in consistently high blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of diabetes.

4. Weakened muscles and bones

Inactivity leads to muscle atrophy and weakens the bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Regular movement is necessary to maintain muscle mass and bone density, as it stimulates the production of new bone tissue and strengthens muscles, helping to support the skeleton.

5. Increased risk of depression and anxiety

Physical inactivity negatively affects mental health. Sedentary behaviour is associated with higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Exercise promotes the release of endorphins—chemicals that help improve mood and reduce feelings of stress. Without movement, mental health can suffer.

6. Poor posture and back pain

Sitting for long periods, especially with poor posture, puts pressure on the spine and weakens core muscles, leading to back pain and other musculoskeletal issues. Over time, poor posture can cause spinal misalignment and chronic discomfort, making it harder to stay active.

7. Reduced longevity

Leading a sedentary lifestyle can shorten life expectancy. Studies suggest that prolonged sitting and inactivity are associated with an increased risk of premature death from all causes, even among those who engage in occasional exercise. The longer you sit, the greater the risk to your overall health and longevity.

8. Digestive problems

Sitting for extended periods slows down digestion, which can lead to bloating, constipation, and other gastrointestinal problems. Physical movement helps stimulate the digestive system, promoting the efficient breakdown and absorption of nutrients. Lack of movement can also increase the risk of developing conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Inculcate movement and exercise into your daily routine today for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.