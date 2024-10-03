Here's How A Sedentary Lifestyle Can Affect Your Heart

A sedentary lifestyle weakens the heart muscles, making it less resilient

A sedentary lifestyle refers to a way of living that involves little or no physical activity, often characterised by long hours of sitting or lying down. This lack of movement can have serious implications for overall health, particularly for the heart. Prolonged inactivity can lead to weight gain, reduced circulation, and a weakening of the cardiovascular system. It increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, often by elevating levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and reducing good cholesterol (HDL). Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which a sedentary lifestyle can affect your heart health.

10 Ways a sedentary lifestyle can affect your heart

1. Increased risk of heart disease

Sitting for long periods slows circulation, leading to blood pooling in the legs and increased risk of clots. This sluggish circulation can cause arterial blockages, increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues.

2. Elevated blood pressure

Physical inactivity contributes to higher blood pressure because the heart has to work harder to pump blood. Over time, this constant strain weakens the heart muscles, increasing the risk of hypertension, which directly affects heart health.

3. Weight gain and obesity

Lack of movement contributes to weight gain by lowering calorie expenditure. Excess body fat, especially around the waist, is a key risk factor for heart disease, as it raises blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and promotes inflammation.

4. Reduced heart efficiency

When the heart isn't regularly exercised, it becomes less efficient at pumping blood, which can lead to fatigue, breathlessness, and poor circulation. This reduced efficiency raises the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases over time.

5. Increased cholesterol levels

Inactivity lowers levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or "good" cholesterol, which helps remove excess cholesterol from the arteries. Simultaneously, it raises low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol, which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease.

6. Increased blood sugar levels

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to insulin resistance, where the body becomes less effective at processing glucose. Elevated blood sugar levels contribute to diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease, as it damages blood vessels and increases inflammation.

7. Inflammation and plaque build-up

Physical inactivity promotes chronic inflammation in the body, which accelerates the build-up of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis). This narrowing of the arteries restricts blood flow and can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

8. Decreased blood flow

Sitting for long periods can cause poor circulation, especially in the legs. This can lead to conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT), where blood clots form and potentially travel to the heart, lungs, or brain, causing life-threatening complications.

9. Weakened heart muscles

The heart is a muscle that needs regular exercise to stay strong. A sedentary lifestyle weakens the heart muscles, making it less resilient. Over time, this leads to heart failure or other heart-related complications.

10. Increased stress on the cardiovascular system

Prolonged sitting or lying down reduces overall physical fitness, which increases stress on the cardiovascular system. With weakened endurance and muscle tone, even light activities put greater strain on the heart, increasing the likelihood of cardiovascular disease.

Adopting more physical activity in your daily routine, even small steps like standing breaks or short walks can significantly improve heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.