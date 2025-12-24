That Office Chair Is Ageing Your Joints: Doctor Shares What Prolonged Sitting Really Does

Modern work life moves at breakneck speed, with employees often spending 8 to 10 hours or more in front of a screen. With remote and hybrid work becoming common, prolonged sitting has silently turned into a significant health concern. What usually begins as a stiff feeling or a slight pain in the back, neck, or knees can, over time, become joint pain that leads to continuous swelling and cause even deep-seated structural change to the body. Recent investigations and medical doctors' notes emphasise that prolonged periods of uninterrupted sitting can lead to joint damage and deteriorate overall musculoskeletal health.

How Prolonged Sitting Impacts Joints and Muscles

When one continuously sits for a long time, the hips, core, spine, and leg muscles remain largely inactive. Such imbalances lead to the joints bearing more load, becoming less flexible, and being subjected to more stress on spinal discs, knees, and ankles. Even a block of seemingly moderate sitting without interruption, like several hours of concentrated work, can cause stiffness and the early stages of joint wear. Research presented that people working in offices and moving very little during the day are often accompanied by soft tissue stress and decreased circulation, which is the main reason why joint strain occurs earlier than most people think.

Why Indian Office Workers Are at Growing Risk

Prolonged sitting, poor posture, and lack of movement during working hours have been identified as the primary causes of musculoskeletal problems in office workers. A cross-sectional study of 200 computer professionals in Delhi/NCR revealed that about 76.5% of the subjects reported musculoskeletal discomfort, which includes pain in the back and neck, as well as shoulder and wrist stiffness. These results demonstrate how sedentary office routines can hurt even relatively young adults who are otherwise overall healthy.

The urban working environments in India are often the main reasons that lead to these risks being amplified. Long commutes, extended work hours, and few opportunities for physical activities outside the office make muscles and joints less resilient. Eventually, tight hip flexors, weak core and gluteal muscles, and stiff spines become the source of chronic discomfort, inflammation, and gradual joint wear. For professionals who are conscious about their lifestyle, admitting the existence of these invisible risks is the first step on the way to preventing musculoskeletal problems in the long run.

Tips for the Office Workers Can Protect Their Joints

Addressing the negative effects associated with sitting for extended periods does not mean that you have to change your lifestyle completely. Minor and regular changes in your routine will go a long way towards maintaining joint health and alleviating irritations caused by stiffness.

Taking regular, short breaks while working is highly recommended. You can do that by standing up from time to time, stretching in between, or walking for even three to five minutes before you continue with your tasks. Following this routine raises blood circulation, relaxes muscles, and relieves pressure on joints. Utilizing brief intervals by doing simple neck, shoulder, and hip movements will help get rid of the early stiffness and slight discomfort.

Ergonomic placement is a crucial factor to consider when setting up your workspace. First and foremost, ensure that your feet are flat on the floor while adjusting your chair. Additionally, position your monitor at eye level and maintain a neutral spine posture. This alignment helps reduce unnecessary strain on your back, neck, and hips. It's also important to make small movements to engage your joints; using lumbar support and positioning the keyboard to keep your wrists in a neutral position can significantly relieve joint stress.

The question of whether light movement is necessary outside of work is no longer up for debate. Moving your body by walking during commutes, using stairs instead of elevators, or doing simple bodyweight exercises at home can not only strengthen core and stabilize muscles but also support joints and help to get rid of the negative effects of prolonged sitting. Slowly, these small but consistent habits help maintain flexibility, improve posture, and reduce the risk of chronic musculoskeletal problems.

The office chair should not be the silent culprit behind early joint degeneration, stiffness, or chronic pain. However, if left untreated, prolonged sitting gradually turns into a problem. Medical evidence and clinical experience increasingly point to a clear conclusion: a sedentary work and lifestyle without breaks, ergonomic care, or movement is a risk factor for premature joint wear, soft tissue inflammation, and long-term pain. For today's workforce, safeguarding musculoskeletal health means viewing movement not as optional, but as an essential step towards overall well-being. Simple yet consistent habits can preserve joint function, delay age-related degeneration, and ensure that working life remains productive and pain-free for years to come.

(By Dr. Simon Thomas, Senior Director - Robotic Joint Replacements & Orthopaedics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.