Taking Biotin Before Thyroid Tests? Luke Coutinho Explains The Risks Of False Results

Biotin, a common vitamin in hair, skin and nail supplements, can apparently interfere with thyroid blood tests. Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho says that high circulating biotin competes with binding in immunoassays. In a post on Instagram, he said this can lead to falsely elevated thyroid hormones or suppressed TSH levels depending on the test design.

His caption read, “Biotin interference with immunoassays is well documented in endocrine literature. High circulating biotin competes in assay binding, leading to falsely suppressed TSH or elevated thyroid hormones depending on test design.”

He added, “Always disclose supplement use before testing.”

According to Coutinho, if you are taking Biotin for hair, many over-the-counter supplements contain doses ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 micrograms (MCG) of biotin. This is much more than the recommended daily intake of 30 MCG.

“Your thyroid report could be wrong and the reason may be sitting in your supplement cabinet,” the post states.

It adds that biotin interference is not just theoretical. Clinical endocrinology journals and the US FDA have documented multiple cases of lab results affected by high-dose biotin. Patients may appear to have hyperthyroidism, with low TSH and high T3 or T4, even when their thyroid function is completely normal. Coutinho explains that pausing biotin for 10 days and retesting often resolves this issue.

This interference matters because misdiagnosis can lead to unnecessary medication, anxiety and confusion. “Does biotin damage the thyroid? No. It does not carry thyroid disease. Your gland is fine. The reading may not be,” Coutinho says in the post.

For accurate results, according to the post, patients need to stop high-dose biotin 48 to 72 hours before thyroid blood tests. For those on very high doses, the post advises pausing for up to five to seven days. “Always inform your doctor,” the post adds.

Those most at risk include, “Women taking hair supplements, people on B-complex in high doses and patients being monitored for thyroid disorders.” As per the post, many users are unaware that their supplements contain biotin, which highlights importance of proper disclosure.

The post ends with a reminder that, “Not every abnormal thyroid report means disease. Sometimes it means you didn't pause your supplements. Be informed, be calm, test smart.”

Overall, according to Luke Coutinho's post, being aware of biotin's effects helps ensure accurate thyroid testing and prevents unnecessary stress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.