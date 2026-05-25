Storing Mangoes At This Exact Temperature Keeps Them Fresh Far Longer, Finds Study

Mangoes, known as the king of fruits and available in multiple varieties in India, are known to spoil quickly after they are harvested. The limited shelf life of the sweet summer fruit happens due to the rapid ripening process. New research that sheds light on the exact temperature needed to keep the fruit fresh for longer, which can certainly help you consume the fruit while keeping its nutritional value intact. Scientists of a study have found that storing mangoes at a particular temperature could slow down mangoes ripening process.

There are specific food storage conditions could prove useful in making sure that mangoes remain fresh for far longer after they are plucked and stored. Ideally, cooler conditions could help mangoes stay firm, retain moisture, and preserve important antioxidants while reducing cellular damage. Researchers also uncovered the internal defence systems that switch on during cold storage, protecting the fruit from stress and decay.

What Is The Ideal Temperature To Store Mangoes?

Hainan University researchers, who published this study in the Tropical Plants journal, found that the cooler temperature slows ripening, preserves fruit structure, and activates the mango's natural antioxidant defences. The study details that keeping mangoes at 54 degrees fahrenheit, or 12.22 degrees celsius, could slow down the ripening process.

This ideal temperature could also avoid chilling injury, which bruises the fruit and affects taste and nutrition.

Food storage temperatures suited for the fruit could help improve cold-chain transportation for tropical fruits while reducing waste and extending their shelf life.

Why Mangoes Spoil Quickly

Mangoes tend to spoil quickly, as they are considered to be a climate-sensitive fruit that continues ripening after harvest. The soaring temperatures when they come into contact with the flesh of the fruit tend to make it wrinklier and softer.

When these mangoes are stored at a higher temperature (26-30-degree celusis), like the fridge, they ripen faster, lose moisture, and deteriorate more quickly.

Also Read: How To Eat Summer Fruits Safely With Diabetes: Doctor Shares Tips

How Cooler Storage Keeps Mangoes Fresh

Making the food storage conditions colder than the typical temperature of the fridge can make the mangoes better. Here are the ways in which cooler storage conditions can keep your mangoes fresher:

Slower ripening, which can delay the timeline of them reaching the rotten stage.

Better firmness and texture, which can enhance the tasting experience. Reduced weight loss as the mango is better metabolised by your body.

Preserved nutrients such as vitamin C, antioxidants, and cellular damage that is visible on the flesh of the fruit.

What Happens Inside The Fruit

When mangoes are kept at warmer temperatures, then their consumption is not able to provide the maximum health benefits that it is capable of in summer. From reduced oxidative stress to activation of antioxidant enzymes to lower reactive oxygen species (ROS), the effect after eating mangoes can vary greatly.

On the other hand, cooler storage activates the mango's natural defence systems, helping protect it from stress and decay.

Also Read: Are Mangoes Good For Your Blood Pressure? What You Need To Know

What Happens At Warmer Temperatures

There are visible signs that you can notice if you keep your mangoes at warm temperatures. Here is what you should know:

Faster colour change (yellowing), which can be a visible sign that the fruit is continuing to ripen. Rapid softening can cause a drastic change in taste, flavour, and even nutritional value.

Higher weight loss up to 17% when compared to cold storage conditions, which is at 4%.

Mangoes stored at higher temperatures showed significantly more weight loss and faster degradation.

How To Store Mangoes At Home

Mangoes should be stored at home, keeping the recent scientific research in mind to make sure that the fruit is preserved. Here are some practical tips to make sure that your mangoes are stored in the right manner:

Keep unripe mangoes at room temperature to ripen them.

Once ripened, shift them to the refrigerator, which is on the cool setting, not freezing. Avoid temperatures that are too low to reduce the risk of chilling injury.

Store it away from direct heat, as it can directly increase the chances of bruising on the fruit.

Experts note that mangoes are sensitive to excessive cold, so balanced temperature control is essential.

This means that you need to check the temperature of your fridge to make sure it is stored properly.

Why This Study Matters

The study offers a specific but essential benefit that could lead to positive effects in the food storage and consumption practices. Here are some ways it can improve the way mangoes are stored and eaten:

It reduces food waste, as mangoes are harvested in large quantities, and if not stored ideally, the amount of food waste is immense.

Improves fruit transportation, as the process causes high losses when the outside temperatures are extreme.

Helps consumers store fruit in a better manner and get the most out of their mango consumption.

Supports cold-chain improvements that can scientifically enhance the way mangoes are stored.

Most importantly, these findings could improve global fruit storage systems and reduce post-harvest losses.

The 12-degree-celsius mango storage temperature emerges as the "sweet spot" to make sure the mangoes on your plate have a high nutritional value. The study confirms that through proper storage, you can make the taste of mangoes better, increase their nutritional profile, and even improve their shelf life. A simple temperature change can significantly reduce spoilage.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.