Do Mangoes Really Increase Body Heat? Experts Clarify

Mangoes are one of the most delicious summer fruits, and it's easy to see why. Their sweet, juicy flesh makes them an irresistible treat, especially during the hot months. However, mangoes are more than just a tasty delight. They are an excellent source of fibre, vitamin C, folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B6, A, K, and E. Despite their many benefits, there are concerns that mangoes might increase body heat, which leads some people to avoid them during the summer. If you're wondering whether mangoes are safe to eat on hot days, here's a complete guide to enjoying them without any health risks.

Should you avoid mangoes during extreme heat?

"As the weather gets warmer, a lot of people start to stay away from mangoes because they think mangoes are hot and could make their body heat worse. Nutrition experts say that eating mangoes in moderation during the summer is not harmful. Actually, they can offer several health benefits if consumed the right way," says Dr. Pankaj Relan Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

"Mangoes are packed with vitamins A and C, fibre and antioxidants. They help boost the immune system, promote skin health and aid digestion. Too much food can leave you feeling heavy or bloated, or ingesting too much sugar can be a concern for many, especially in extreme hot weather when dehydration can be an issue," Dr. Relan adds.

Are mangoes really hot in nature?

Traditionally, ripe mangoes have been considered to have a heating effect on the body. Excessive consumption is believed to cause issues such as pimples, acne, or heat boils.

"Mangoes are traditionally considered heat-producing in some cultural practices, but it has not been scientifically proven that they raise body temperature directly. It may cause digestive discomfort in some sensitive individuals due to their natural sugar content, and if consumed in excess," clarifies Shabana Parveen, Head, Clinical Nutrition and Dietics Department at Artemis Hospitals.

Dr. Relan explain that the idea of magoes generating heat is largely associated with the sugar content of the fruit and the tendency of people to overeat the fruit during the season. Foods high in sugar and calories can slightly speed up your metabolism, creating a temporary sensation of warmth as your body digests them. So, mangoes do not directly raise your body temperature. In fact, they are actually composed of over 80% water and act as a hydrating fruit when consumed mindfully.

"People with conditions such as diabetes, obesity, acid reflux, or insulin resistance need to watch the quantity. However, this doesn't mean they should stay away from mangoes, but it's important to find a happy medium," advised Dr. Relan.

Experts recommend some easy tips for enjoying mangoes in a healthier way when it's very hot outside:

1. No binge eating

Usually, a standard portion or one medium mango will suffice. Eating too much can make you consume more calories and sugar. Enjoy them as part of a balanced diet.

2. Eat mangoes during the day.

Eating them earlier in the day helps digestion and energy use better than eating them late at night. Also, try to consume mangoes soon after cutting them, especially in hot weather. If you have leftover cut mango, keep it refrigerated and eat it within a couple of days.

3. Pick your food pairs carefully

Try pairing mangoes with yoghurt, nuts or a healthy meal to help slow sugar absorption and make you feel fuller.

4. Drink plenty of water

You may be eating a lot of fruit, but even so, make sure you're drinking plenty of water during heatwaves. When it is very hot outside, the body begins to lose water and salts by sweating. Eating a lot of sweet fruit without drinking enough water can make you feel sluggish or tired.

5. Rinse and soak before eating

Usually, most people soak mangoes in water for a little while before eating them. While there is not much science to support it, this technique can help to get rid of surface leftovers and cool down the fruit a bit. It may also reduce the fruit's natural thermogenic property by leaching out excess phytic acid.

Experts also warn against replacing meals with mango shakes or packed mango sweets, which are often full of sugar and cream.

"Summer mangoes aren't bad for you. Too much or not enough water and imbalance are the biggest problems. You can still enjoy mangoes safely in very hot weather if you eat them carefully as part of a healthy diet," concludes Dr. Relan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.