Are Mangoes Good For Your Blood Pressure? What You Need To Know

Maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers is essential for your heart and overall health. If blood pressure is too high, it can strain the heart and blood vessels, leading to serious health issues like cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and kidney problems. Conversely, low blood pressure (hypotension) can cause dizziness and fainting. Therefore, keeping blood pressure within the normal range is vital. What you eat strongly affects your blood pressure numbers. As the summer season is here, mangoes have become a permanent part of the diet for many individuals. Here, let's understand the impact of mangoes on your blood pressure.

Can mangoes help control blood pressure?

Mangoes can have a positive impact on blood pressure due to their rich nutritional profile. They are high in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body and relaxes blood vessel walls, contributing to lower blood pressure. Additionally, mangoes contain antioxidants such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, which can aid in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, factors that may influence blood pressure levels. Recent studies indicate that consuming mango can lead to measurable drops in systolic blood pressure within just two hours.

Key nutritional components

Mangoes contain several nutrients that directly target the physiological causes of hypertension:

Potassium helps balance sodium levels. It encourages the kidneys to excrete excess salt through urine.

helps balance sodium levels. It encourages the kidneys to excrete excess salt through urine. Magnesium works with potassium to help blood vessel walls relax. This reduces the resistance against blood flow.

works with potassium to help blood vessel walls relax. This reduces the resistance against blood flow. Mangiferin is a powerful antioxidant unique to mangoes. It helps protect heart cells from oxidative stress and inflammation.

is a powerful antioxidant unique to mangoes. It helps protect heart cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. Fibre helps manage cholesterol. Lower cholesterol levels reduce the strain on your cardiovascular system.

However, while mangoes can be beneficial, it's essential to consume them in moderation, especially for individuals managing their blood pressure. Here are some safety tips for enjoying mangoes without compromising healthy blood pressure:

1. Keep portion sizes reasonable. One medium mango can be a good serving, but having too many in one sitting may lead to excessive sugar intake.

2. Mangoes are high in natural sugars. Pair them with protein or healthy fats (like nuts) to slow glucose absorption.

3. Always choose fresh, whole fruit over processed juices or syrups to get the full fibre benefit.

4. Eating mangoes can be hydrating due to their high water content, so ensure you're drinking enough fluids throughout the day, promoting better circulation.

5. If you have hypertension or other health concerns, it's wise to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised dietary advice.

Regular mango consumption is a simple, food-based strategy that supports better blood pressure management alongside a balanced diet.

Enjoy them mindfully and as part of a balanced diet to take advantage of their potential benefits while maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.