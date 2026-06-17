Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he is currently suffering from a painful nerve condition which has prompted him to seek extensive medical care. In a video shared on Instagram which shows bandages on his shoulder, he said that he has undergone MRI and CT scans. The singer disclosed that he has been suffering from pinched nerves and has spent the past week undergoing several medical tests to understand the issue. "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines," said Sonu Nigam.

Sonu also shared that he has been experiencing intense pain during the treatment. According to the 52-year-old singer, his physiotherapy sessions have been particularly difficult, and he is currently relying on painkillers to cope with the discomfort. He said, "Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy."

What Is Pinched Nerve?

A pinched nerve occurs when excessive pressure is placed on a nerve by surrounding tissues such as bones, muscles, tendons, cartilage, or ligaments. This pressure affects the normal functioning of the nerve, causing pain, tingling, numbness, weakness, and other uncomfortable sensations.

Pinched nerves can develop in various parts of the body, but they are most commonly found in the neck, lower back, wrists, elbows, and shoulders. While most cases are temporary and improve with rest, untreated nerve compression can sometimes lead to long-term nerve damage and reduced function.

Symptoms Of A Pinched Nerve

The symptoms of a pinched nerve depend on the location and severity. Some of the common signs are:

Pain: Sharp, burning, aching, or radiating pain along the path of the affected nerve.

Sharp, burning, aching, or radiating pain along the path of the affected nerve. Numbness: Reduced sensation or a feeling of "deadness" in the affected area.

Reduced sensation or a feeling of "deadness" in the affected area. Tingling sensations: Often described as "pins and needles."

Often described as "pins and needles." Muscle weakness: Difficulty lifting, gripping, walking, or performing routine activities.

Difficulty lifting, gripping, walking, or performing routine activities. Increased sensitivity: Even light touch may feel uncomfortable.

Even light touch may feel uncomfortable. Symptoms that worsen with movement: Certain positions or activities may increase the discomfort.

A pinched nerve in the neck may cause pain that radiates into the shoulder and arm, while a compressed nerve in the lower back can cause pain that moves down the leg, which is also known as sciatica.

Types Of Pinched Nerves

Depending on the location and the nerves involved, there are different types of pinched nerves. These include:

Cervical radiculopathy: Compression of nerves in the neck region. It often causes neck pain, arm pain, numbness, and weakness.

Compression of nerves in the neck region. It often causes neck pain, arm pain, numbness, and weakness. Lumbar radiculopathy (sciatica): Compression of nerves in the lower back, resulting in pain that radiates through the buttock and leg.

Compression of nerves in the lower back, resulting in pain that radiates through the buttock and leg. Thoracic nerve compression: A less common condition affecting nerves in the upper or mid-back.

A less common condition affecting nerves in the upper or mid-back. Carpal tunnel syndrome: Compression of the median nerve in the wrist, leading to hand numbness, tingling, and weakness.

Compression of the median nerve in the wrist, leading to hand numbness, tingling, and weakness. Ulnar nerve entrapment: Pressure on the ulnar nerve near the elbow, causing symptoms in the ring and little fingers.

Pressure on the ulnar nerve near the elbow, causing symptoms in the ring and little fingers. Peroneal nerve compression: Affects the nerve near the knee and may result in foot weakness or foot drop.

Each type causes distinct symptoms depending on the function and location of the affected nerve.

Causes Of Pinched Nerves

Several factors can contribute to nerve compression. Common causes include:

Herniated or slipped discs: Bulging spinal discs may press against nearby nerves.

Poor posture: Prolonged incorrect sitting, standing, or sleeping positions can strain tissues around nerves.

Repetitive motions: Frequent wrist, hand, shoulder, or neck movements can irritate and compress nerves.

Obesity: Excess body weight places additional stress on joints and spinal structures.

Arthritis and bone spurs: Age-related changes may narrow spaces through which nerves travel.

Injuries or trauma: Accidents, falls, or sports injuries can lead to swelling and nerve compression.

Pregnancy: Fluid retention and weight gain may temporarily increase pressure on certain nerves.

Medical conditions: Diabetes, inflammatory disorders, and thyroid disease can increase susceptibility to nerve problems.

Prevention Of Pinched Nerves

Not all cases can be prevented, however, certain measures can significantly reduce the risk. These preventive measures include:

Maintain proper posture while sitting, standing, and working

Take regular breaks during repetitive activities

Exercise consistently to strengthen muscles and support joints

Maintain a healthy body weight

Use ergonomic furniture and workstations

Practice safe lifting techniques

Stretch regularly, especially when performing desk-based work

Manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and arthritis

Management And Treatment

Management depends on the cause, location, and severity of the pinched nerve. Common approaches include:

Rest and activity modification: Avoiding movements that aggravate symptoms allows the nerve to recover.

Avoiding movements that aggravate symptoms allows the nerve to recover. Physical therapy: Targeted exercises improve flexibility, posture, strength, and nerve mobility.

Targeted exercises improve flexibility, posture, strength, and nerve mobility. Medications: Anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers may reduce swelling and discomfort.

Anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers may reduce swelling and discomfort. Hot and cold therapy: Ice helps reduce inflammation, while heat can relax tight muscles.

Ice helps reduce inflammation, while heat can relax tight muscles. Lifestyle changes: Weight management, improved posture, and regular exercise help in long-term recovery.

Weight management, improved posture, and regular exercise help in long-term recovery. Medical procedures: In severe or persistent cases, corticosteroid injections or surgery may be required to relieve pressure on the nerve.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.