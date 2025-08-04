Smoking Increases Risk Of Spinal Disc Damage, Doctors Warn

Doctors at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here have warned that smoking significantly increases the risk of developing a slipped disc, also known as lumbar disc herniation.

The warning came after a successful surgery was performed on a patient referred with recurrent lumbar disc herniation.

A team led by surgeon Dr Bhaskar Borgohain recently carried out a tubular microdiscectomy successfully to relieve the pressure on the S1 nerve root on a patient admitted to the hospital.

Four large fragments of the disc were removed during the minimally invasive procedure, he said.

"Research suggests that smoking is one of the risk factors for slipped discs, possibly due to damage to collagen fibres in the disc's outer ring caused by toxic hydrocarbons in cigarette smoke," Dr Borgohain said.

He added that such damage weakens the structure of the spinal discs, making them more prone to rupture or herniation, particularly in the lower back.

Doctors at NEIGRIHMS have urged the public to avoid smoking not only to reduce the risk of spinal problems but also to improve overall musculoskeletal health.

