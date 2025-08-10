Advertisement

Video Shows Smoke Filling Plane Cabin After Phone Charger Catches Fire

The incident occurred while most passengers were sleeping, about four hours before landing.

The flight Tuesday night took off from So Paulo, Brazil, en route to Amsterdam.
  • A KLM Boeing 777 flight experienced smoke from a power bank fire in an overhead locker
  • The crew extinguished the burning power bank following safety procedures with no injuries
  • The flight landed safely in Amsterdam about four hours after the incident occurred
A KLM Boeing 777 flight bound for Amsterdam was filled with thick smoke after a power bank in an overhead locker suddenly caught fire. Panicked passengers covered their faces as a flight attendant walked down the aisle with a fire extinguisher. The incident occurred while most passengers were sleeping, about four hours before landing.

Simeone Malagoli, a passenger on the flight, described it as "one of the tensest" journeys of his life. He shared footage on Instagram showing smoke filling the cabin and himself covering his nose with a pillow.

"Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank. The crew quickly extinguished the device, following established safety procedures," the airline said in a statement. 

However, the flight safely landed in Amsterdam with no reported injuries.

Notably, portable chargers, like the one that caught fire, contain lithium-ion batteries, which are allowed in carry-on luggage but not checked bags due to overheating risks. Lithium batteries, commonly used in devices like phones and laptops, have been increasingly linked to plane fires.

Some airlines restrict power bank use during flights. Emirates recently announced a ban on using power banks on flights starting October 1, 2025, though passengers can still bring them onboard without using them.

"After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard. There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry," the airline said in a statement. 

