Video Shows Smoke Filling Plane Cabin After Phone Charger Catches Fire

A KLM Boeing 777 flight bound for Amsterdam was filled with thick smoke after a power bank in an overhead locker suddenly caught fire. Panicked passengers covered their faces as a flight attendant walked down the aisle with a fire extinguisher. The incident occurred while most passengers were sleeping, about four hours before landing.

Simeone Malagoli, a passenger on the flight, described it as "one of the tensest" journeys of his life. He shared footage on Instagram showing smoke filling the cabin and himself covering his nose with a pillow.

"Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank. The crew quickly extinguished the device, following established safety procedures," the airline said in a statement.

By @aero_in a KLM flight made an emergency landing in Schiphol after a passenger´s power bank caught fire. Cabin crew was able to contain the flames and jet landed safely. Jet was on a flight from S. Paulo. Updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/iXWpIp8DAG — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) August 6, 2025

However, the flight safely landed in Amsterdam with no reported injuries.

Notably, portable chargers, like the one that caught fire, contain lithium-ion batteries, which are allowed in carry-on luggage but not checked bags due to overheating risks. Lithium batteries, commonly used in devices like phones and laptops, have been increasingly linked to plane fires.

Some airlines restrict power bank use during flights. Emirates recently announced a ban on using power banks on flights starting October 1, 2025, though passengers can still bring them onboard without using them.

"After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard. There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry," the airline said in a statement.