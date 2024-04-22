72-Year-Old Woman Defecates In SpiceJet Flight, Crew Saves The Day. Read Viral Post

Akshay and Sriga received a ton of appreciation for their very professional and selfless deeds.

During a recent flight from Kozhikode to Jeddah, SpiceJet crew members and several passengers came together to assist an elderly lady in distress. The incident, which took place on April 12, on SpiceJet aircraft SG035 came to light when Virendra Malhotra, Vice President of Flight Operations, SpiceJet Airline, shared details of it on Linkedin.

In the viral post, Mr Malhotra wrote, "On one of our SpiceJet flights, SG035 CCJ-JED, on April 12, 2024, with a full passenger load, approximately 40 minutes after take-off, we received information regarding elderly 72-year-old lady passenger who had defecated in the aisle multiple times. The incidents occurred from the 17th to the 21st row, and later from the second-to-last row leading into the lavatory. The lady was accompanied by her family, who were unable to offer the necessary assistance. The lady stood in the lavatory disoriented, probably unsure of what to do next."

He further mentioned, "Senior cabin crew member Akshay, without waiting for anyone, quickly sprang into action, comforting the distressed passenger and seeking help from fellow passengers."

"With the assistance of these passengers, Akshay was able to clean and comfort the elderly lady, escorting her back to her seat with dignity and compassion. However, the challenges did not end there, as the crew faced the daunting task of cleaning the aisle and eliminating any lingering odour to ensure the comfort of all passengers," Mr Malhotra wrote.

Highlighting this, Mr Malhotra added, "The most challenging moment came later; the floor had to be cleaned of the faeces spread all over and stuck to the carpet, and the foul odour that was prevalent in the aft cabin had to be dissipated quickly before it became a discomfort to other passengers. Akshay quickly gathered whatever he had and got down on the floor to clean up the mess. It is commendable how he managed to clean and cover the floor with the assistance of another crew member, Ms Sreega, using disposable gloves, antiseptic, and sanitizer."

Mr Malhotra praised SpiceJet crew for their exceptional efforts. "We're also immensely grateful to the passengers who stepped up to assist, showcasing extraordinary kindness and unity." Mr Malhotra continued.

Akshay and Sriga received a ton of appreciation for their very professional and selfless deeds.

A Linkedin user commented, "The crew have gone an extra mile beyond expectations."

Another user commented, "I had to read Mr. Malhotra's post twice to make sure that this unbelievable story was real! Firstly my sympathies to the poor old lady passenger and then my heartfelt appreciation for the prompt action taken by the two cabin crew members who went out of their way to take care of the situation. SpiceJet should be very proud of them."

"This is an excellent way to wow the team indeed. I am sure you must be working on making the compensation and payout structure of your folks better which will delight the entire inflight department every month. No one would wish to get remunerated in instalments," the third user wrote.



