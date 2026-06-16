Sonu Nigam Shares Video Explaining Recent Health Scare: "My Nerves Are Pinched"

Singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he is currently battling a painful health condition but remains determined to honour his professional commitments.

The singer recently shared a video on social media, opening up about his health struggles ahead of a live performance in Mumbai. Sonu disclosed that he has been suffering from pinched nerves and has spent the past week undergoing several medical tests to understand the issue.

Speaking about his condition, he said, "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines."

The singer also spoke about the intense pain he has been experiencing during treatment. According to Sonu, physiotherapy sessions have been particularly difficult, and he is currently relying on painkillers to cope with the discomfort.

"Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy," he said.

Despite the health setback, Sonu made it clear that he had no plans to cancel his upcoming concert. The singer explained that he would be performing after a long time and was determined to take the stage regardless of the challenges.

He further shared that the medication prescribed to relax the affected muscles has also impacted his throat. For a singer, even a slight change in the voice can be a cause for concern, especially before a live show.

However, Sonu remained committed to his audience and assured fans that he would still perform.

Soon after he posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and wishes for his speedy recovery. Many praised the singer's dedication and wished him strength as he continues treatment while balancing his professional commitments.