Fruits are an essential part of a balanced diet, providing a wealth of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Eating fruits on a regular basis is linked to numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Additionally, they are typically low in calories, making them a great option for weight management. During the summer season, most individuals are likely to consume more fruits due to their refreshing nature and higher availability. Fruits like watermelon, peaches, and berries become especially appealing in hot weather.

While fruits are healthy, they do contain natural sugars, particularly fructose. In moderation, they typically do not cause blood sugar spikes. However, overconsumption within a short period can raise blood sugar levels, particularly for those who may be insulin resistant or those managing diabetes.

Impact of fruits on blood sugar levels

"Fruits are essential components of a healthful diet because they provide vital vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibre. However, a very high intake of fruit can cause a temporary elevation of blood glucose even in those without diabetes, but the individual's response is influenced by the type and amount of fruit consumed," says Dr. Hetashvi Gondaliya, Diabetes and Endocrinology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

Dr. Gondaliya further explains that fruits contain sugars in natural forms like fructose, glucose, and sucrose. If eaten moderately, the absorption rate of these sugars is slow, particularly in high-fibre fruits. "In such cases, the fibre works by delaying digestion and slowing down sudden increases in blood sugar levels. However, if one consumes a large amount of fruit at once, particularly those with a high glycemic index like ripe bananas, mangoes, grapes, or fruit juices, it may overpower the blood sugar regulating mechanism, leading to a spike in the levels."

"The pancreas in healthy individuals can release insulin appropriately in response to different situations. Insulin is a hormone responsible for facilitating the movement of glucose from the blood into cells, which transforms glucose into usable energy. This is why, in most cases, blood sugar levels quickly return to normal. For those with normal metabolism, occasional increases in blood sugar after consuming fruit typically do not lead to any health issues," Dr. Gondaliya adds.

However, problems can arise from frequent excessive consumption of fruit, especially in forms such as juices, smoothies, or dried fruits. "These forms are often highly concentrated in sugars and generally lack the fibre found in whole fruits. This can lead to overconsumption of calories, weight gain, and metabolic issues, particularly in individuals who are at risk."

Ultimately, balance is key. The expert recommends that healthy adults should choose whole fruits over fruit juices. Also, incorporate a variety of fruits in your diet, and space out fruit consumption instead of eating them all at once.

You can also combine fruits with protein like yoghurt or nuts or healthy fats to help slow down sugar absorption.

"When done mindfully, fruits remain among the most beneficial foods and should not be excluded from the diet out of concern for blood sugar spikes," he concludes.

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