Soft Drinks Can Harm Your Health In These Many Ways; Try These Healthy Options Instead

The hot weather often makes people crave refreshing beverages, and soft drinks, with their sweet taste and carbonation, provide a quick way to quench thirst. During the summer, the consumption of soft drinks tends to increase drastically. Increased thirst is a common reason for increased consumption. Soft drinks are also made with potentially habit-forming ingredients like caffeine and sugar, making them uniquely enjoyable and leading to cravings. Studies indicate that regular consumption of soft drinks is linked to significant long-term health risks, primarily due to their high added sugar and acidic content.

Dangers of soft drink consumption

1. Metabolic disorders

The high fructose content can lead to insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as the liver converts excess sugar into fat.

2. Dental and bone health

The phosphoric and carbonic acids in soda erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities and other dental problems. These acids can also interfere with calcium absorption, potentially weakening bones and increasing osteoporosis risk.

3. Empty calories

Soft drinks provide little to no nutritional value, meaning they add extra calories without any essential nutrients. This can lead to poor dietary choices as they displace healthier options.

4. Weight gain

Liquid calories do not provide the same feeling of fullness as solid food, leading to increased overall calorie intake. Additionally, heavy consumption leads to high sugar intake, which can contribute to weight gain, obesity, and related health issues such as heart disease.

5. Caffeine effects

Most soft drinks contain caffeine, which can lead to increased heart rate, anxiety, and sleep disturbances if consumed in excess.

6. Dehydration

The caffeine and sugar in soft drinks can increase urination and potentially lead to dehydration, especially in hot weather.

7. Cardiovascular issues

Regular intake is associated with higher risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, and increased triglycerides. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, drinking one or more sugary beverages a day was associated with a nearly 20% greater likelihood of women having cardiovascular disease compared to women who rarely or never drank sugary beverages.

8. Organ stress

Chronic consumption of soft drinks is linked to kidney stones and chronic kidney disease due to the high levels of phosphoric acid.

To stay hydrated and healthy during summer, consider these healthier alternatives:

1. Water: The best choice for hydration! Infuse it with fruits like lemon, lime, or berries for added flavour.

2. Herbal teas: Iced herbal teas can be a refreshing, calorie-free alternative. They come in various flavours and can be enjoyed unsweetened or lightly sweetened.

3. Coconut water: A natural source of electrolytes, coconut water hydrates while providing essential nutrients.

4. Sparkling water: For a fizzy sensation without the sugar, flavoured sparkling water is a great alternative. Just check that it's free from added sugars.

5. Traditional Indian drinks: Shikanji, chaas, sattu drink, aam panna, kokum sharbat, bel sharbat, thandai and gond katira drink are some Indian coolants that you cannot miss.

6. Smoothies: Blend fruits and vegetables with some yogurt or milk for a nutritious and satisfying drink.

Switching to these options can satisfy cravings while providing nutritional benefits. By making these healthier choices, you can stay refreshed in the summer heat while minimising the risks associated with soft drink consumption.

