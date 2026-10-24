Buying Lotions And Cosmetics? Here's Why Checking The Ingredients Matter

Skincare products are a part of our everyday routine. From body lotions and face creams to sunscreens and makeup, we use several cosmetic products to keep our skin healthy and moisturised. While most of us focus on the brand, price and benefits of a product before buying it, checking its ingredients is equally important. After all, what goes into the products we use every day deserves some attention, too.

One ingredient that often comes up in conversations about skincare safety is parabens. These are preservatives used in many personal care products to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. However, parabens also raise questions about their possible effects on the body's hormonal system and reproductive health.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has dropped a post on Instagram, urging people to pay attention to the ingredients in their lotions and cosmetic products. She recommends checking product labels for paraben-free options and explains why she considers this important.

In the video, Jain says, "Whenever you're buying a lotion or a cosmetic product, just make sure that it is always paraben-free."

She explains that parabens are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetic products to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms. She also raises concerns about their possible effects on the body's hormonal balance.

The nutritionist also connects paraben exposure with Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels. AMH is a hormone that doctors use as one of the markers to assess ovarian reserve, or the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries.

Her advice is to check ingredient labels before purchasing lotions and cosmetics.

So, next time you are buying a product, make sure to read the label, understand the ingredients and make skincare choices based on reliable information rather than fear.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.