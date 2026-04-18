Rising Liver Cancer Cases: Are We Ignoring The Warning Signs? Doctor Answers

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19. The day aims to raise awareness about liver health, liver-related diseases, the importance of early detection, and preventive measures. Your liver is one of the most important organs of the body. It helps in detoxification, metabolism, and storage. The liver filters blood, produces bile for fat digestion, manages glucose/iron levels, synthesises blood-clotting proteins, and stores vitamins. While the liver is an important organ, there has been an increase in cases of fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, Director, Gastroenterology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "The rising incidence of liver cancer across the globe is becoming an alarming public health concern. Once considered relatively uncommon in many regions, liver cancer cases are now increasing steadily due to a combination of lifestyle factors, chronic infections, and late detection." This trend raises an important question: are we ignoring the early warning signs and missing opportunities for prevention. Read on as Dr. Bansal shares the cause behind this increase, warning signs and more.

Major Causes Of Liver Cancer

One of the major drivers behind the increase is chronic infection with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. These infections can silently damage the liver over many years, often without noticeable symptoms. If left untreated, they may lead to cirrhosis and eventually liver cancer. Despite the availability of vaccines for Hepatitis B and effective treatments for Hepatitis C, lack of awareness, limited screening, and delayed diagnosis continue to fuel the problem.

In addition to viral causes, modern lifestyle changes are significantly contributing to rising liver cancer rates. Conditions such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), often linked to obesity, diabetes, and poor diet, are becoming leading risk factors. As sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits increase globally, more individuals are unknowingly putting their liver health at risk. Excessive alcohol consumption is another major contributor, leading to long-term liver damage and increasing the likelihood of cancer development.

Signs And Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

A critical issue in addressing liver cancer is the lack of early symptoms. In its initial stages, liver cancer often develops silently, making it difficult to detect without routine screening. Warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, and swelling are frequently overlooked or mistaken for less serious conditions. By the time symptoms become severe, the disease is often at an advanced stage, limiting treatment options and reducing survival rates.

Why Is Liver Cancer Detected At Later Stages?

The gap in public awareness and preventive healthcare is a major reason why liver cancer cases are detected at later stages. Many people remain unaware of the importance of regular liver check-ups, especially those at higher risk. Screening programs for high-risk populations, such as individuals with chronic hepatitis or liver cirrhosis, are not widely implemented in many parts of the world. This leads to missed opportunities for early intervention, which could significantly improve outcomes.

Healthcare systems also face challenges in managing the growing burden. Access to advanced diagnostic tools, timely treatment, and specialised care is not evenly distributed, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This disparity further increases the problem, as patients are often diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

Prevention Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is largely preventable, says Dr. Bansal. Vaccination against Hepatitis B, early treatment of Hepatitis C, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing alcohol intake, and regular medical screenings can significantly lower the risk. Public health campaigns must prioritise education, encouraging individuals to recognise early warning signs and seek timely medical advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.