Too Little Body Fat Can Be As Risky As Obesity: 7 Surprising Side Effects

Weight loss is a common concern for many people. Shedding excess weight can lead to improved health outcomes, enhanced mobility, and a better quality of life. Moreover, even modest weight loss can provide significant health benefits, reducing the strain on the body and lowering the risk of obesity-related complications. However, it's crucial to recognise that having too little body fat can also pose serious health risks. While a certain amount of body fat is necessary for the body to function properly, extremely low body fat levels can lead to a range of dangerous conditions.

Dangers of having too little body fat

1. Hormonal imbalances

Body fat is a major site for hormone conversion. Low body fat can disrupt the production of essential hormones, leading to issues such as irregular menstrual cycles in women, decreased testosterone levels in men, and thyroid dysfunction.

In women: Low body fat often leads to loss of menstruation. The body shuts down the reproductive system because it doesn't have the energy stores to support a pregnancy.

Low body fat often leads to loss of menstruation. The body shuts down the reproductive system because it doesn't have the energy stores to support a pregnancy. In men: Low levels can lead to a significant drop in testosterone, resulting in loss of libido and muscle wasting.

2. Nutritional deficiencies

Vitamins A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble. If you don't have enough fat to transport and store these vitamins, you can become deficient even if you are eating them, leading to poor vision, skin issues, and weakened blood clotting.

3. Poor immunity

Fat stores provide the energy required for the immune system to fight infections. People with extremely low body fat are often more susceptible to common colds, the flu, and take much longer to recover from wounds or illnesses.

4. Bone health

When body fat is too low, estrogen and testosterone levels drop. These hormones are critical for bone mineralisation. This can lead to an increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures, particularly in women, as bones become brittle and porous.

5. Mental health concerns

Extremely low body fat can also be associated with mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of eating disorders.

6. Low energy levels

Insufficient body fat can lead to chronic fatigue and low energy levels, making day-to-day activities challenging.

7. Poor temperature regulation

Fat acts as thermal insulation. Without adequate subcutaneous fat, the body struggles to maintain its core temperature, leading to a constant feeling of being cold.

How to maintain healthy amounts of body fat:

To maintain a healthy amount of body fat, you must balance metabolic health with muscle preservation. The goal is not just a lower number on the scale, but a high-quality body composition where fat levels are low enough to prevent disease but high enough to support hormonal and physical health.

1. Prioritise protein and resistance training

Aim for 0.8g to 1g of protein per pound of body weight to prevent muscle loss during fat loss. Incorporate resistance training, including weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises, to maintain muscle and burn fat.

2. Focus on whole, anti-inflammatory foods

Limit high-sugar and processed foods to reduce inflammation and fat storage. Incorporate healthy fats like Omega-3s and increase fibre intake through vegetables and whole grains.

3. Do not focus on just weight

Use a smart scale to monitor changes in muscle mass, body fat, and water. Consistently measure under the same conditions to observe true trends rather than daily fluctuations.

4. Optimise recovery and sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night to regulate hunger hormones and reduce cortisol levels, which can promote fat storage and muscle breakdown.

In conclusion, while weight loss can be necessary for those struggling with obesity, it is equally vital to ensure that body fat levels remain within a healthy range. Maintaining a healthy balance is key because body fat manages hormones, protects organs, and stores energy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.