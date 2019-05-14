5 Tips That Can Help You Gain Weight, No They Don't Include Loading Up On Junk Food And Desserts

Weight gain: Have mini meals in between your main meals for healthy weight gain

Gaining weight is as much of a struggle as losing weight. There might be thousands of people out there who are struggling to gain weight despite trying everything possible. In fact, some people resort to overeating and eating unhealthy, junk and sugary foods in excess in order to gain weight. Such practices can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease to name a few. Just like healthy weight loss, there is also a healthy way to gain weight and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here to tell us all about it.

How to gain weight in a healthy manner?

Being under weight or weighing lesser than usual (according to your height) could be because of many reasons. In her post on Instagram, Nmami says that genetics or underlying medical conditions like hypothyroidism, type 2 diabetes, a weak immune system and anemia. There are some healthy ways that can help you gain weight in a sustainable manner. Keep reading to know them...

1. Focus on quality and not quantity: Instead of randomly increasing the quantity of food to consume more calories and gain weight, it is better to eat good quality fattening food for gaining weight in a healthy manner. Opt for energy-dense nutritious foods like sweet potatoes, potatoes, bananas, dried fruits, ghee and whole grains.

Weight gain: Loading up on junk food is an unhealthy way to gain weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Have more mini meals: Eating mini meals more frequently can help you gain weight. Your mini meals in between your meals can include fruit smoothies, hummus with pita bread, nuts and seeds, ghee roasted makhanas, peanut butter or almond butter sandwiches, etc.

3. Exercise: Yes, exercise can be helpful for both gaining and losing weight. Underweight people do need to hustle a bit to get their metabolism working and improve the effect of high-fat foods in their diet for weight gain. Do some strength and resistance training exercises. Training your muscles ensure that you gain lean muscle mass and not fat mass.

4. Do not eat unhealthy or processed food: It might help you gain weight but it is definitely going to have a negative impact on your health and lead to the various diseases mentioned above.

5. Weight gain is a gradual process: Just like weight loss, even weight gain is a gradual process that happens over a period of time. Do not expect overnight results. Self love is of utmost importance. Love yourself enough to lead a healthy and happy life.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

