Proteins For Weight Loss: 4 Reasons Why You Must Eat These For Breakfast Everyday

Weight Loss: Eggs, nuts and seeds are protein-rich foods you can have for your breakfast

Protein rich foods are famous for their weight loss properties. But did you know that including protein rich foods in your breakfasts can further be helpful in achieving quick weight loss? Proteins perform the function of reducing appetite and curbing cravings. Also, they help in building muscle mass and these are the top reasons why they are recommended and included in some of the most popular weight loss diets. Studies have found that including protein in your breakfast can help you eat lesser during rest of the day.

Protein for weight loss: How protein-rich breakfasts help you lose weight

Proteins help in making you feel full for longer. It activates the body's signals that reduce appetite, overeating and cravings. This occurs because of a drop in hunger hormone ghrelin and a rise in peptide, GLP-1, cholecystokinin and YY - the fullness hormones.

What's more is that eating breakfasts with more protein can help you cut belly fat. Protein from foods sources have been found to be inversely related to belly fat. This means that the more high protein foods you eat, the lesser will your belly fat be. Studies have found that eating protein for breakfast can help in weight loss, especially in those who have a lot of weight to lose.

Protein for weight loss: Eggs make for healthy high-protein breakfast option

Protein-rich foods can also help in speeding up your metabolism. An efficiently working metabolism will make it easier for you to lose weight. A healthy metabolism helps you burn more calories. A lot of calories are required to metabolise protein, as compared to carbs. Thus, eating protein will help you burn more calories.

Since high protein foods help in build up of muscle mass, they prevent loss of muscle in case you are on a calorie restricted diet. It also prevents reduction of metabolism, which often occurs along with weight loss (when your body enters the starvation mode).

So, firstly make sure that you don't skip breakfast as it is the most important meal of the day. Secondly, include protein-rich foods in your breakfast like eggs, fish, milk, seafood, meat, nuts, seeds and tofu to name a few. These foods will be an amazing addition to your weight loss diet and will make losing weight much easier for you.

