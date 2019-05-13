MondayMotivation: 5 Post-Workout Tips That Will Help In Quick Weight Loss

#MondayMotivation: Make sure you do some stretching exercises as part of your post-workout routine

Here's another Monday in the sultry Summer heat and one can't do without some #MondayMotivation. Some of you might already done with your morning workout routine, and some of you might be looking forward to it later in the evening today. As part of #MondayMotivation today we are going to talk about post workout rituals shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. She highlights the fact that cooling down after a workout is as important as your training. If you want to continue making progress and reduce chances of injury, properly cooling down or following a post-workout routine is very important.

A good post-workout routine can aid faster recovery and may even show results at a faster pace.

Following are a few tips you must follow as part of your post-workout routine

1. Drink water: After your workout, make sure you sip on some water. Drinking water after a workout helps in regulating your body temperature and also makes up for the fluid loss because of sweating.

2. Cool down: Make sure you take a few minutes to cool down properly. It will help in normalising your heart rate and will also reduce stress in the body. Giving time to cool down will help take a few minutes to reflect on your workout and see your physical progress.

3. Refresh: Taking a quick shower after your workout can be helpful. It will not only prevent your pores from getting clogged, but will also leave you feeling fresh and energised for the rest of the day.

4. Stretch: Stretching should definitely be a part of your post-workout routine. Kayla suggests holding on to one stretch for 30 seconds or more. This will help in muscle recovery.

5. Have your post-workout meal: You do need refuelling after working out. This will post-workout snacking comes to play. You can opt for a post-workout meal or a post-workout snack, depending on how hungry you feel after exercising. Add some protein in your post-workout meal, like peanut butter or eggs. You don't need a big meal for refuelling after exercising. It is a part of reenergising and refuelling you after a strenuous exercise routine.

Wishing a happy and fit Monday to everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

