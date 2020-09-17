Weight Gain Tips: 5 Ways To Gain Muscle Instead Of Fat

Weight gain tips: Lifting weights is important to build muscles

For some people, gaining weight is as difficult as losing weight. And just like there's a need to follow a healthy lifestyle to lose weight, a healthy lifestyle and eating the right kind of foods is important to gain weight without any adverse health consequences. Loading up on deep fried, junk, processed, and sugary foods for gaining weight may help you with the goal, but may also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease to name a few.

In this article, we are going to discuss tips how you can gain weight without compromising on your health.

Weight gain: Tips to gain weight without affecting your health

Eating right and weight training are the two key practices that can help you gain weight, without compromising on your health. Note that you need to gain a balanced amount of muscle mass and unhealthy belly fat. Here are some tips that can help:

1. Your overall calorie intake should be more than your body burns: You can aim for consuming 300-500 calories than you burn. This will help you gain weight at a slow and steady space.

2. Eat sufficient protein: Protein-rich foods help in building muscle mass. 1.5-2.2 gms of protein per kg of body weight can help you gain weight. Eggs, fish, milk and dairy products, legums, nuts and seeds and chicken are all examples of healthy protein sources that you can bank on for weight gain. However, remember that protein-rich foods are also filling in nature and may reduce your appetite if you eat them in high amount. Balance their intake by consuming healthy, carbs, fats and fibre.

3. Eat carbs and fats: Healthy sources of carbs and fats can be helpful if you want to gain weight. Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Healthy fat sources like ghee, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil, mustard oil, etc can also help. Eat a minimum of three meals in a day.

4. Eat frequently: Increasing the number of meals you have in a day can also help you gain weight. Drink milk coupled with energy-boosting snacks like nuts and seeds, in-between your meals. Use bigger plates as it can automatically make you eat more calories.

5. Do weight lifting: Weight lifting is of utmost importance if you want all the excess calories consumed to go to your muscles instead of fat cells. Weight lifting is needed at least two to four times in a week if you gain muscles and weight.

Remember, consistency is the key whether you want to gain weight or lose weight. It may take time, but with regular practice and dedication, it can be achieved!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.