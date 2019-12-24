Is Weight Training Important For Women? You Will Be Surprised To Know The Answer!

Highlights Weight training can help you be stronger and fitter

Weight training is an important, inevitable part of weight loss and good health. In this article, we are going to bust the very popular myth that weight training is not important for women. Well, not only is it a part of fitness, weight training is also the most effective way to be stronger and fitter, and prevent onset of diabetes. While cardio exercises help you burn calories and boost stamina, weight training helps in speeding up fat loss, building muscles and toning up your body.

Weight training for women: Why it is important

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stresses on the importance of including strength training in your fitness routine for improving insulin sensitivity, bone strength and overall strength. Here are other reasons why strength training is important for you:

Weight training exercises can improve overall strength in both men and women

1. Helps you lose fat quickly: Weight training is considered to be more effective and time-efficient way to lose fat. As mentioned above, cardio exercises help in burning calories, but weight training comes with the added benefit building muscle tissues along with burning fat and calories. Muscle gain and fat loss can together help in giving you a more toned body.

2. Helps in strengthening bones: Including strength training in your routine can help prevent inevitable signs of ageing like joint pain and weak bones. This is especially important for women as around menopause, they tend to lose their bone density. Studies have shown the doing weight training exercises can prevent bone loss and reduce risk of osteoporosis and diseases related to bone health.

3. It can give a boost to your confidence: Lifting weights in the gym or doing strength training exercises can give a boost to your confidence. With regular practice, you get stronger and are able to lift heavy weights or dumbbells at ease. A lean and toned body can further help you feel fitter and more confident.

4. Beneficial for diabetics: Lifting weights improve body's insulin response. It helps in improving the way body uses blood sugar, which can be beneficial for diabetics. Regular strength training can even help in reversing type 2 diabetes.

Weight training or strength training can be beneficial for people with diabetes

Here's a strength training routine that you can do at home

Celebrity fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared this video on Instagram. It includes some common weight training exercises and their substitute exercises using body weight. Watch video below to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you do each exercise with the right technique.

