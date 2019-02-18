These Are The 3 Most Important Minerals For Strong Bones

Eating calcium-rich foods can help you have stronger bones

Maintaining the health of your bones is important to enable mobility and perform day-to-day tasks at ease. Minerals in your bones are incorporated during childhood, early adulthood and adolescence. Peak bone mass is reached at 30 years of age. If bone mass is not enough at this age or you experience loss of bone later in life, then you are at greater risk of developing weak bones that can break easily. The good news here is that your bone health can be improved by eating the right kind of nutrition. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a post on Instagram, where she talks about three nutrients that can help you have strong bones.

In her blog, Nmami writes that loss of bone is bigger concern for women as they lose one percent of bone mass every year. Furthermore, women lose bone mass at the rate of four percent per year after hitting menopause.

A shift in dietary patterns and inclusion of more processed and packaged foods in diet have made bone health a concern among men and kids as well. Little or no exposure to sunlight and lack of dairy-based preparations have only intensified this concern.

So here are three very essential nutrients you need for stronger bones as suggested by Nmami Agarwal:

1. Calcium

You are all probably aware of how important calcium is for your bones. A low calcium diet can result in reduced bone density and put you at higher risk of bone fractures. Calcium is also an important mineral required for proper functioning of cells. Calcium cannot be synthesised by the body. So, in case of a calcium-deficit diet, your body takes calcium from bones.

It is thus important to get your daily dose of calcium from your diet. Dairy products are a rich source of calcium. Try and include milk, yogurt, curd, cottage cheese, cheese, etc in your diet. In case you are lactose intolerant, you can switch to non-dairy sources of calcium like soy, tofu, almonds, spinach and sesame seeds to name a few.

2. Vitamin D

The sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. It is synthesised in the body when exposed to sunlight. Deficiency of Vitamin D will make your body unable to absorb calcium effectively; cause rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. Along with exposure to sunlight, you should include fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon, milk, egg yolks and mushrooms in your diet for your body to get sufficient vitamin D.

3. Vitamin K

Vitamin K is important for reducing risk of fractures and having healthy bones. Vitamin K prevents hardening of arteries and build up of calcium in the lining of artery walls. Vitamin K helps in activation of osteocalcin protein. Osteocalcin helps bones absorb calcium and also strengthens bone structure. Include Vitamin K rich foods like spinach, broccoli, kale, kiwi, yogurt and avocado in your diet for stronger bones.

(Nmami Agarwal is a nutritionist at Nmami Life)

