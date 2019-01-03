Quick Weight Loss, Stress Relief And Inner Peace This Exercise Should Definitely Be A Part Of Your Fitness Regime

Yoga offers several mental and physical health benefits.

A new year has begun and its time for a fresh start! Some healthy New Year resolutions! It's time you include yoga in your fitness regime. Yoga is often understood as an exercise only limited to performing yoga asanas or poses. But the fact is yoga offers several mental and physical health benefits. Quick weight loss, slimmer waistline, flat belly, developing a strong and flexible body, beautiful glowing skin and being at peace. Yoga can help achieve it all!

Yoga is great to increase flexibility, gain strength, and reduce stress. There are many different types of yoga. Some involve gentle poses while some involve strenuous poses. But each and every form of yoga improves your overall health from head to toe, inside and out.

If done on regular basis, yoga can keep you healthy and fit. It can aid in the recovery from illness and pain; prevent you from chronic disease, treats sinus, aids in digestion, detoxify your body, boost your immunity and help in relieving mental stress. It can also provide greater mental clarity, emotional balance, and overall wellness which is beneficial for the overall well-being. A regular yoga practice can help enhance all the systems in the body: skeletal, skin, respiratory, endocrine, muscular, circulatory, nervous, digestive, elimination and reproductive.

Yoga asanas can strengthen the body, tone the muscles and flex every muscle in the body. In addition, it will also strengthen your internal physiological systems, such as your gut health, circulatory, respiratory and nervous systems. One of the most well-known benefits of yoga is increased flexibility. It helps keep your joints, tendons and muscles strong which is essential for avoiding injuries. It also helps in decreasing pain and tension throughout the body. People suffering from arthritis find great relief from pain and stiffness through yoga. Greater flexibility also improves the body alignment, creating better posture while decreasing back, neck and other joint pain.

Top health benefits of yoga you cannot afford to miss:

It helps in boosting immunity

It helps fight arthritis

It helps in improving the posture

It helps in shedding those extra kilos

It helps in boosting the memory

It helps in detoxifying the body

It helps in relieving back pain

It can be great for people suffering from arthritis

It helps in better flexibility and posture

It helps in keeping the body calm and composed

It helps in keeping the chronic diseases at bay

It helps manages stress levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.