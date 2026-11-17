Princess Catherine of Wales is on a 3-day official visit to India wherein she will attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. She is here with Prince William and this is their first official joint international tour since 2022. Not just that, this three-day trip is also Princess Catherine's longest international trip since her cancer diagnosis in January 2024 and remission in January 2025. Prior to this, she was on a two-day solo trip to Italy in May 2026, which was her first international travel after undergoing preventative chemotherapy and announcing she was in remission.

Princess Catherine's cancer journey began in January 2024, when she underwent abdominal surgery. Tests after the operation found that cancer was present. In March 2024, she revealed the diagnosis and said her medical team had advised preventive chemotherapy, although she did not disclose the type. She had completed her chemotherapy by September 2024. On January 14, 2025, she announced that her cancer was in remission and said she remained focused on recovery. Her return to public duties, however, does not mean that the cancer journey is over. Kate has spoken about the period after treatment and the need to find a "new normal". In 2025, she said people expect patients to finish treatment and "get back to normal", but that "the phase afterwards is really difficult".

This highlights an important distinction. Remission describes the status, but recovery describes how a person rebuilds life after treatment.

What Does Cancer Remission Mean?

Remission means that the signs and symptoms of cancer have reduced or disappeared. In complete remission, there are no detectable signs of cancer, but this does not mean that the cancer has been cured. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Namita Pandey, Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, said, "As a breast oncosurgeon, I often see patients who believe that once their treatment is over and their reports are clear, life should immediately return to normal. Unfortunately, recovery is not always that simple. Cancer treatment affects much more than the tumour. It affects the entire person."

Read on to know what really happens during cancer remission.

There Might Be Fatigue

Cancer-related fatigue is different from usual tiredness. Some survivors continue to experience it for months or even years. Surgery, chemotherapy, other treatments, anaemia, poor nutrition, sleep problems and emotional stress can add to the fatigue. This can make returning to work, exercise and other responsibilities harder.

Physical Recovery May Take Time

Dr Pandey says recovery should not be judged only through cancer reports. "When a cancer patient hears the words, 'You are in remission,' it is probably one of the happiest moments of her life. After months of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and emotional struggles, she finally feels that she has won the battle. But I want to share an important message today which is that: Remission is not the finish line. It is the beginning of another journey - the journey of recovery," she says.

She adds that cancer treatment can leave people dealing with fatigue, weakness, joint pain, early menopause, changes in body image or lymphoedema, depending on the treatment received.

Emotional Healing

A patient may feel physically stronger while still struggling emotionally. Fear of recurrence can be present long after active treatment has ended. Follow-up appointments, scans and sometimes, even a new ache can trigger anxiety.

Why Is Follow-Up Still Important

Remission does not mean medical follow-up can stop. Regular examinations and investigations, based on the cancer type and treatment, help doctors monitor for recurrence and manage long-term effects. Dr Pandey says that "follow-up care is not optional". She says patients should follow recommended check-ups and prescribed maintenance treatments.

Recovery Also Means Finding A New Normal

Kate's own experience shows why finishing treatment does not always mean feeling completely well. In 2025, she said patients can feel pressure to put on a "brave face" during treatment and then assume they can immediately return to normal life. But after treatment, she said, "you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

Dr Pandey says survivors need support to rebuild confidence and return to professional, family and social lives. "Patients need good nutrition, physical activity, rehabilitation, emotional support and encouragement to return to their professional, family and social lives," she says. She adds, "just because someone looks healthy does not mean she has completely recovered."

For Princess Catherine, the India visit is a visible sign of progress, but it should not be seen as a sign that every cancer patient will have a similar progress after remission as a cancer journey is "not linear". Remission is an important milestone, but recovery can continue long after treatment ends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.