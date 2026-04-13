Obesity Before Pregnancy Could Raise Your Child's Fatty Liver Risk, New Study Finds

Planning a pregnancy often focuses on nutrition, supplements, and regular check-ups. But new research suggests that a factor even before conception, parental weight, could have a lasting impact on a child's future health. A recent study published in the journal Gut has found that obesity in both mothers and fathers before pregnancy may significantly increase the risk of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in their children later in life. The study analysed data from over 1,900 young adults and found a strong link between parental body mass index (BMI) and the risk of fatty liver disease in offspring.

According to Dr Isha Wadhawan, Attending Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, obesity before pregnancy, in both mothers and fathers, significantly increases the risk of fatty liver disease in their adult offspring. The findings highlight a clear pattern:

Each unit increase in maternal BMI was associated with a 10 percent rise in risk

Each unit increase in paternal BMI increased risk by 9 percent

If both parents were overweight or obese, the child's risk more than tripled

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, occurs when excess fat builds in the liver. Globally, it is the most prevalent chronic liver condition, may begin developing early in life. While maternal obesity has been established as a risk factor for offspring MASLD, the influence of paternal obesity and the potential mediating role of childhood adiposity remain less well understood. While it may seem harmless in early stages, it can progress to serious complications such as:

Liver inflammation

Cirrhosis

Liver failure

This makes early prevention especially important.

Also read: Fatty Liver Can Affect Even People With Normal Weight And Normal Reports, Doctor Explains How

How Parents Influence A Child's Future Health

Experts believe this increased risk is not just about genetics, but also how the body is programmed even before birth. "Epigenetic modifications and shared lifestyle factors contribute to this intergenerational transmission of metabolic risk," explains Dr Wadhawan. In simple terms, the environment in which a baby is conceived and develops can influence how their metabolism functions for life.

Why Both Parents Matter

Traditionally, maternal health has been the primary focus during pregnancy planning. However, this study highlights that paternal health is equally important. The father's weight and metabolic health can also influence the child's long-term risk, reinforcing the idea that preconception care should involve both partners.

Can This Risk Be Reduced?

The encouraging part is that this risk is not fixed. "Early intervention strategies targeting weight normalisation can help mitigate this risk," says Dr Wadhawan. This means that adopting healthier habits before conception can make a meaningful difference.

The Importance Of Preconception Care

Doctors are now emphasising the need for preconception counselling, where couples are guided on:

Achieving a healthy weight Improving diet and physical activity Managing underlying health conditions

"Weight management before pregnancy benefits not only the parents but also reduces the risk of fatty liver disease in their children," Dr Wadhawan adds. This study reinforces an important message that a child's long-term health may begin even before pregnancy.

Also read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

Maintaining a healthy weight is not just about personal wellbeing, it could shape the future health of the next generation. For couples planning a family, taking steps today could help protect their child from serious conditions like fatty liver disease tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.