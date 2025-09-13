No, Just Drinking Water Won't Prevent Hangover; But These Hacks Will

Waking up with a pounding head, queasy stomach and nausea after a night of partying can be frustrating. Of course, you probably knew your overindulgence in alcohol was irresponsible, and you may even have taken some precautions. After all, it's common knowledge for those of drinking age that the first step to cure a hangover is to understand why we even experience it in the first place. Alcohol can increase frequency of urination which leads to loss of fluids in the body. The first instinct? Chug a glass of water. While staying hydrated is important, relying solely on water to prevent or cure a hangover is a misconception. Research indicates that water consumption during or after alcohol intake has only a modest effect in preventing next-day hangover symptoms. So, what actually works? Let's dive into some science-backed hacks to help you recover from a hangover faster and feel better.

Hangover hacks beyond water (that actually work)

1. Hydration with electrolytes: more than just water

While water alone isn't a cure-all, replenishing lost electrolytes is crucial. Alcohol acts as a diuretic, leading to dehydration and the loss of essential minerals like sodium and potassium. Consuming drinks that contain electrolytes can help restore balance and alleviate symptoms such as fatigue and dizziness. Try some coconut water, fresh fruit juice or add some salt & sugar/honey to a glass of water.

2. Eat before and after drinking

This hack is way more important than you think. I get it, trying to eat while you're nauseous can be hard. But, fight that feeling for 10 minutes, eat something carb-y and you'll thank me! Consuming foods especially those rich in zinc and nicotinic acid, can help mitigate hangover severity. These nutrients play a role in alcohol metabolism, aiding in the breakdown of alcohol and its byproducts.

3. Light exercise to boost endorphins

Now, I know what you're thinking. Exercise while I am barely able to sit? But trust me with this one. Engaging in light physical activity, even like a gentle walk, can stimulate the release of endorphins, the body's natural painkillers. This endorphin-release can really help improve your mood and reduce hangover symptoms.

4. Ginger tea for nausea relief

Ginger has long been used to alleviate nausea in Ayurveda. Drinking a small cup of ginger tea or consuming ginger supplements may help reduce nausea and vomiting associated with hangovers. Make sure to have this along with hydrating and eating.

5. B vitamins and zinc supplements

Supplementing with B vitamins and zinc before or after drinking may help reduce hangover severity. These nutrients are involved in alcohol metabolism and may aid in faster recovery

6. Sleep: Your body's natural healer

Alcohol disrupts sleep patterns, leading to fatigue the next day. Ensuring you get adequate rest after drinking allows your body to repair and recover more effectively

7. Peppermint tea for headache relief

Peppermint has soothing properties that can help alleviate headaches. Drinking peppermint tea or inhaling peppermint oil may provide relief from hangover-induced headaches.

8. Avoid more alcohol: The "hair of the dog" fallacy

The idea of drinking more alcohol to cure a hangover, known as "hair of the dog," is a definite myth. While it may temporarily alleviate symptoms, it can prolong the hangover and delay recovery.

9. Stay cool: Cold compress for headaches

Applying a cold compress to your forehead can help reduce hangover-related headaches. The cold temperature constricts blood vessels, which may alleviate pain.

While staying hydrated is important, it's just one piece of the puzzle. Combining hydration with proper nutrition, rest, and specific remedies can significantly alleviate hangover symptoms. Remember, the best way to prevent a hangover is to drink responsibly and know your limits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

