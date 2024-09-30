5 Dos & 5 Don'ts To Successfully Fight A Hangover

Skipping meals when you have a hangover can make symptoms worse

A hangover is a set of unpleasant symptoms experienced after excessive alcohol consumption, including headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, and dehydration. It occurs because alcohol depletes the body's water and nutrients, disrupts sleep, and causes toxins to accumulate as it is broken down. Several factors can influence the severity of a hangover. Read on as we share a list of dos and don'ts.

5 Dos

1. Stay hydrated

Alcohol causes dehydration by acting as a diuretic, so replenishing lost fluids is crucial. Drinking water helps restore your body's balance and flushes out toxins. For added benefits, drink water with a pinch of salt or an electrolyte solution to replace the salts and minerals lost.

2. Eat a nutritious breakfast

Eating a balanced meal in the morning helps stabilise blood sugar levels, which are often low after a night of drinking. Foods rich in complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats will give you the energy and nutrients your body needs to recover.

3. Get some rest

Alcohol disrupts sleep patterns, often leaving you feeling groggy and fatigued. If possible, allow yourself extra time to rest and recover. Sleep is essential for the body to repair itself and restore energy levels.

4. Try ginger or peppermint tea

Ginger is known for its ability to soothe nausea, a common symptom of hangovers, while peppermint tea helps calm an upset stomach and reduce headaches. Drinking a warm cup of ginger or peppermint tea not only hydrates you but also helps alleviate digestive discomfort.

5. Take a pain reliever

If you're experiencing severe headaches or body aches, consider taking over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or aspirin. However, be mindful of taking these on an empty stomach, as some medications can further irritate your stomach lining, especially when combined with alcohol.

5 Don'ts

1. Avoid the hair of the dog

The “hair of the dog” method—drinking more alcohol to cure a hangover—only prolongs recovery. While it might temporarily alleviate symptoms by numbing the aftereffects, it ultimately delays the detoxification process and worsens dehydration.

2. Don't skip meals

Skipping meals when you have a hangover can make symptoms like nausea and weakness worse. Your body needs fuel to function and recover, so even if you're not feeling particularly hungry, try to eat something light and nutritious.

3. Avoid caffeine

Although you may be tempted to grab a cup of coffee to combat fatigue, caffeine can further dehydrate you and irritate your stomach, making hangover symptoms worse. Instead of coffee, opt for herbal teas, coconut water, or electrolyte drinks that hydrate and provide gentle energy.

4. Don't indulge in greasy foods

Many people crave greasy, fried foods when hungover, but these can actually worsen symptoms. Fatty, greasy meals put a strain on your digestive system, which is already working hard to process alcohol.

5. Avoid intense physical activity

While light activities like walking can help clear your head, avoid intense exercise when hungover. Heavy workouts can further dehydrate you and strain your body, which is already in recovery mode. Instead, focus on gentle movements or yoga that promote relaxation and recovery without pushing your body too hard.

Follow these dos and don'ts to successfully fight a hangover.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.