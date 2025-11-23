Can Chicory Root Extract Really Cure A Hangover? Nutritionist Explains ‘Science Code’

Hate a hangover but love your occasional glass of wine? Imagine waking up after a night out with friends, feeling refreshed and ready to face the day, minus the headache and nausea. Doesn't this sound too good to be true? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a solution that has garnered attention: chicory root extract. But can this natural remedy really help alleviate hangover symptoms? Let's dive into the science behind it.

In a recent Instagram video, Makhija shared some insightful information on how chicory root extract can help support liver function and ease hangover symptoms. According to her, chicory root extract can help in the digestion of alcohol by supporting the liver cells and enabling the enzymes responsible for breaking down alcohol to function more smoothly.

She further explained that chicory root extract can help reduce the accumulation of acetaldehyde in the body by supporting the liver cells and enhancing the activity of enzymes like alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase.

Calling it a ‘science code', the nutritionist said, “Many people feel that chicory prevents a hangover. It doesn't actually do it directly, but what it does is that it supports your liver cells. Now, when the liver cells are better supported and less inflamed, the two enzymes that help you digest alcohol, alcohol dehydrogenase as well as acetaldehyde or aldehyde dehydrogenase, these two enzymes do a smoother job.”

“Now, when these enzymes are working smoothly, we have lesser of the byproduct of alcohol, which is called as acetaldehyde. It is this acetaldehyde that gives you the brain fog and nausea and vomiting and headache, which we do not want,” she added.

Watch the video here:

In the caption, she mentioned, “Chicory won't increase alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH). But it protects the liver so these enzymes can keep doing their job. Alcohol → ADH → acetaldehyde (the real villain) → ALDH → acetate.”

According to Makhija, chicory root extract works by reducing oxidative damage, improving glutathione recycling, supporting Phase II detox, and lowering alcohol-induced inflammation. This can lead to a smoother recovery and reduced hangover symptoms.

She further advised taking commercially available chicory extract either before or after your drink or replacing your evening coffee with chicory coffee to support the liver, particularly if you plan on having drinks that will "overload" it.

It is important to note that while chicory root extract may offer some benefits, it is not a free pass to binge drink. Makhija emphasised that her advice is not an encouragement to drink more but rather a way to support one's biology and promote responsible drinking habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.