How To Tackle Holiday Hangover? Nutritionist Suggests These Tips And Tricks

The winter holidays are here! This is the time when people look forward to party hard with family and friends to mark the festive occasion of Christmas and welcome the New Year in style. However, what annoys us after that is to get over with the holiday hangover. People often get to experience unpleasant symptoms like headache, nausea, dizziness and dehydration after excessive alcohol consumption. Why this happens? Well, the alcohol depletes the water and nutrients in your body and even disrupts your sleep cycle.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed in detail about how people can easily get away with hangover this holiday season.

"Say no to hangover this holiday season. If you are drinking, make sure you are not drinking on an empty stomach. A meal that is rich in protein and fiber before drinking," Batra said.

She said that when people are drinking they should keep themselves hydrated, especially with electrolytes. "So, a perfect blend would be a lemonade or salted lemonade. And pace yourself. Don't exceed one drink per hour. And the same night support your liver with either a milk thistle supplement or soaked fenugreek seed and a B complex that helps your liver metabolise the alcohol that you have had," she added.

Tips to fix holiday hangovers:

1. Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes

Alcohol acts as a diuretic and causes dehydration. Hence, it is importance to replenish the lost fluids in your body. Drinking adequate amount of water restores the body balance and even helps in flushing out toxins. In addition, people can also go for an electrolyte solution.

2. No alcohol on an empty stomach

Before you are planning to consume alcohol, eat food items that are rich in protein and fiber. Also, make sure not to drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

3. Pace your drinks

Lovneet Batra said people should never exceed the limit of one drink per hour. She has even advised to go for a glass of water with lemon in between.

4. Next morning

In the breakfast after a night of party, people should go for a meal that has both protein and fiber nutrients.

5. Milk thistle

Some of the other options to support your liver, which could get affected by alcohol consumption, is to go for milk thistle, fenugreek seeds and B-complex.

Follow these tips to overcome a holiday hangover.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.