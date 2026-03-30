Metformin For PCOS: How Does This Diabetes Drug Help Manage Symptoms?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. Fluctuations in hormones due to PCOS can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, and fertility issues. PCOS is the leading cause of infertility among women globally. While there is no cure for PCOS, diet and lifestyle modifications can effectively help manage the symptoms and boost fertility. Other than these, Metformin is also widely prescribed off-label as a first-line or second-line treatment to manage the hormonal and metabolic symptoms of the condition. For the unversed, Metformin is a prescription medication traditionally used to treat type 2 diabetes by managing blood sugar levels. It works primarily by decreasing glucose production in the liver, improving the body's sensitivity to insulin, and helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

How Metformin helps manage PCOS

"Basically, PCOS is linked to insulin resistance, which means the body has trouble reacting to insulin and causes more insulin in the bloodstream (hyperinsulinaemia), which can contribute to a hormone imbalance that causes a rise in androgens (male hormones). Overall, Metformin will help with the underlying metabolic problem associated with PCOS, not just the symptoms," explains Dr. Manju Khemani, Principal Director, Head of Unit - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Metformin addresses the root cause of many PCOS symptoms: insulin resistance.

1. Insulin sensitivity

Approximately 50%-70% of women with PCOS have insulin resistance, which forces the body to produce excess insulin. Metformin improves insulin sensitivity, which can help in lowering insulin levels and, as a result, may aid in weight management and restoring normal ovulation.

2. Menstrual regularity

By helping to regulate insulin levels, Metformin may also help normalise menstrual cycles in women with PCOS. This can lead to improved fertility for those looking to conceive.

3. Weight management

Metformin may support modest weight loss and help prevent further weight gain, especially when paired with lifestyle changes. Studies indicate that even modest weight loss help reduce PCOS symptoms effectively.

4. Regulates hormones

High insulin levels trigger the ovaries to produce excess androgens (male hormones) like testosterone. By improving insulin sensitivity, metformin helps lower these androgen levels.

5. Manages physical symptoms

Reducing excess androgens can help alleviate symptoms like acne and hirsutism (excessive hair growth).

Can Metformin help women with PCOS conceive easily? How does it impact fertility and conception rates?

"Metformin can help women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) achieve pregnancy and promote ovulation. As Metformin lowers androgen levels and insulin resistance, it restores ovulation, promotes regularity in menstrual cycles and provides a better environment for conceiving," explains Dr. Khemani.

"While, in some cases, Metformin alone might work, some women may require ovulation induction agents along with Metformin, such as Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole or Injectable gonadotropins to increase the success rate of pregnancies significantly."

"When Metformin is combined with ovulation induction agents, a mechanism known as synergism occurs. Metformin creates an optimal metabolic environment for ovulation to occur, and the ovulation induction agents directly stimulate the ovaries to ovulate. The combination of Metformin with clomiphene may increase pregnancy rates to approximately 60% - 70% or higher in some studies," Dr. Khemani adds.

Safety tips to consider

1. Before starting Metformin, it's essential to talk with a healthcare professional who can assess your specific situation and determine if it's the right choice for you.

2. Take Metformin exactly as prescribed. Dosages can vary based on individual needs, and it's important not to adjust your dosage without consulting your doctor.

3. Many healthcare providers recommend starting with a low dose to minimise potential side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues like nausea. Your doctor may gradually increase your dose based on your tolerance and response.

4. Even though Metformin is used for PCOS management, especially if you have insulin resistance, it may be beneficial to monitor your blood sugar levels periodically to ensure they remain stable.

5. Metformin is most effective when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, which can enhance insulin sensitivity and overall health.

6. Regular follow-ups with your healthcare provider are important to monitor the effectiveness of the medication and manage any potential side effects.

Be aware of possible side effects and report any concerns to your doctor promptly.

7. Incorporating lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management can support the benefits of Metformin.

Metformin can be a useful part of managing PCOS effectively. However, it should be used with caution after consulting a doctor. PCOS can be managed naturally with strategies including eating a balanced diet, regular physical activity and weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.