Metformin Vs Ozempic: Which Popular Diabetes Drug Improves Blood Sugar Control With Lesser Side Effects?

Diabetes is a chronic condition wherein your blood sugar levels remain elevated. It is important to keep your blood sugar under control as not doing so can lead to several diseases such as nerve damage, kidney disease, heart disease, retinopathy and others. Hence managing blood sugar levels is extremely crucial. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Saptarshi Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that managing type 2 diabetes starts with making changes to your lifestyle. Often this includes taking medications that help control your blood sugar levels with side effects. Metformin has been the treatment for diabetes for a long time. Newer options like semaglutide (the key ingredient in Ozempic) are becoming more common.

These newer drugs are beneficial for weight, heart health and kidney health. These benefits are changing how diabetes is treated. Both metformin and semaglutide improve blood sugar control. They work differently and have different levels of effectiveness. They also cause side effects.

How Do These Medications Work?

Metformin is usually the first-choice for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Dr. Bhattacharya said that this drug mainly works by lowering glucose production in the liver. It also helps your body respond better to insulin.

Semaglutide, on the other hand, belongs to a group of medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. Semaglutide works by mimicking a hormone. This hormone triggers insulin release and lowers glucagon. Glucagon is a hormone that raises blood sugar. Semaglutide also helps control appetite and slows down how quickly food leaves the stomach.

How Effective Are These Drugs In Controlling Blood Sugar?

Both drugs are effective. Semaglutide results in a greater drop in blood sugar levels. In trials HbA1c, a key marker showing average blood sugar over the last three months, often decreases by less than 1% with metformin. Semaglutide can achieve reductions of 1.5-2%.

Semaglutide has other benefits as well. It can help with weight loss. Lower the risk of heart attacks. It also protects against kidney disease caused by diabetes. Semaglutide may even help with fatty liver disease. It does this by improving liver inflammation and fibrosis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved semaglutide for use.

Metformin is still an effective first treatment. This is especially true for mild diabetes. It has a history of use over many years. It is also inexpensive and widely available. This makes it a solid choice for diabetes care.

Side Effects Of Metformin And Semaglutide

Both medications can affect the system. The impact and patterns of side effects differ.

Metformin's common side effects include diarrhoea, nausea, stomach discomfort and a metallic taste. These side effects tend to be mild. Only a small number of people stop using metformin because of these issues.

Semaglutide can also cause symptoms. These include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. These effects are often stronger during the first few weeks of treatment. A lot of people stop taking semaglutide due to these effects.

Semaglutide has also been linked to pancreatitis, gallstone issues and vision problems. Hence, the use of this drug requires monitoring.

Dr. Bhattacharya also highlighted one important aspect, i.e., both these drugs have a low risk of hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia is low blood sugar. This is an advantage over some older diabetes medications.

Which Is Better? Metformin Or Semaglutide

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. Metformin is usually the first option. This is because of its safety record, low cost and generally mild side effects.

Semaglutide provides reductions in blood sugar. It also helps with weight loss. This makes it particularly beneficial for those struggling with weight. Semaglutide is also a choice for patients with heart and kidney problems.

If stronger blood sugar control and weight management are the goals semaglutide may be the option. However if cost, long-term safety and tolerability are the concerns metformin still serves as the basis for diabetes treatment.

In practice many patients may benefit most from using both medications. This should be under the supervision of a healthcare provider. This can help find the balance between effectiveness and side effects, said Dr. Bhattacharya.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.