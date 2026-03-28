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Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, costing Rs 11,282 crore, is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is part of a larger project which is estimated at Rs 29,560 crore and aims to position Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the project will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining "Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality."

PM Modi Noida Airport Visit Live Updates:

Mar 28, 2026 09:14 (IST)
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Noida Airport Inauguration Live | Watch: Noida International Airport Inauguration Today

Mar 28, 2026 09:12 (IST)
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Noida Airport Inauguration Live: Phase 1 Of Noida Airport Set To Take Off Today, PM Modi To Inaugurate

The airport will have an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, which can be scaled up to 7 crore in a few years. The first phase features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, as well as modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting.

Mar 28, 2026 09:11 (IST)
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Noida Airport Inauguration Live: Fog-Ready Runway, 10-Minute Check-In: All About Noida International Airport

With a 3,900-metre runway equipped for low-visibility operations and a terminal designed for rapid passenger processing, the upcoming Noida International Airport is positioning itself to handle both winter fog disruptions and high passenger throughput, as it prepares to begin commercial operations in April 2026.

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