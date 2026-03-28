Noida International Airport Inauguration LIVE Updates: The first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, costing Rs 11,282 crore, is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is part of a larger project which is estimated at Rs 29,560 crore and aims to position Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the project will connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining "Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality."

PM Modi Noida Airport Visit Live Updates: