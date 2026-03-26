Real Estate To Jobs: How Noida International Airport Will Transform NCR

Noida International Airport (NIA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport on March 28 in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. Along with enhancing connectivity, the project, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, is expected to become a major driver of economic growth in the NCR region.

In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle around 12 million passengers every year. Over time, its capacity will expand to 70 million passengers annually, placing it among the largest airports in India. A recent report, Noida Runway for Growth by Cushman & Wakefield, highlights how the airport could transform not just Noida, but a large surrounding region.

The report shows that the airport's impact will extend far beyond its immediate location. Experts estimate that it will influence an area of 20,000 to 25,000 square kilometres, affecting the lives of 40 to 50 million people. This broader region is also expected to contribute about 6.43% to India's total GDP.

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Noida: A strong economic base

Noida contributes Rs 2.63 trillion to the state government's economy. The city also has a high per capita income, crossing Rs 1 million, showing its strong financial position.

"Noida International Airport (NIA) is likely to act as a structural catalyst for NCR's next phase of real estate evolution, combining enhanced global connectivity with an already maturing economic and real estate base," Supriya Chatterjee, Managing Director, North, Cushman & Wakefield, told NDTV. "It is expected to strengthen the region's integration with global business networks."

The airport is already attracting global business interest, as in the first nine months of 2025, global capability centers (GCCs) leased nearly 928,000 square feet of office space in the region. At the same time, Noida's total office space has reached 43.4 million square feet, with rents rising by up to 29% in key areas since 2019.

"Beyond offices, NIA is also expected to unlock opportunities across residential, hospitality and retail segments. The airport is likely to boost end-user demand for premium and luxury homes with enhanced amenities and attract greater participation from Grade A developers," she said.

"Increased footfall and corporate presence linked to the airport are likely to support the development of more destination-led, mixed-use retail projects."

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Increased job opportunities

The airport incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Industrial growth is also expected to benefit. A planned multi-modal logistics hub near the airport could create around 15,000 jobs, improving supply chains and boosting employment.

Overall, the Noida International Airport is set to become a key infrastructure project that will support business growth, job creation, and regional development in the coming years.

"Taken together, NIA is expected to amplify Noida's existing growth trajectory, supporting a transition towards more institutional, high-quality and globally aligned commercial development. Backed by strong policy support, a deep talent pool and improving infrastructure, the airport is likely to play a central role in shaping Noida's evolution into a more integrated and future-ready commercial market."

World-class efficiency

The airport has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), an owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the government.

The world-class airport offers rich passenger experiences and a wide range of services by combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality.