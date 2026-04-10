Steel, Glass And Ambition: Noida Airport Preps For 1st Commercial Flight

Stand at the edge of the tarmac at Noida International Airport and the scale of what India has built here hits you like a physical force. The runway stretches 3,900 metres into a flat, open horizon. The terminal building - steel, glass, and ambition fused into a single sweeping structure - glints in the afternoon light. The cranes are mostly gone now. The noise is no longer that of construction alone. It is the hum of an airport getting ready to breathe as it awaits the requisite clearances.

Noida International Airport was officially inaugurated on March 28.

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foundation stone ceremony in November 2021 set in motion has, against several missed deadlines, finally arrived. Tata Projects executed the engineering, procurement, and construction. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is the concessionaire. Together, they have delivered something that north India has needed for a generation.

The first phase spans 1,334 hectares, with two runways and a terminal designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. That number will climb steeply. Phase 2 adds a second runway and pushes capacity to 30 million; the full build-out - four phases across four decades - targets 70 million passengers, with a total project cost of nearly Rs 30,000 crore. As and when this number is reached, it would make NIAL the largest airport in India by volume.

The terminal interior is vast but not alienating and is a sophisticated blend of Swiss precision and Indian soul. The terminal forecourt features flights of steps modelled on the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar.

Above it all, a wavy, white, translucent roof symbolises the rivers of the region, while intricate ornamental lattice screens reflect the finest traditions of Indian architecture. Look around, and arches, courtyards, and traditional structural motifs connect travellers with the state's rich cultural legacy.

IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express are among the first carriers expected to operate from the new airport. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has said the airport will initially connect at least 10 domestic cities, with an eye on cargo from day one.

The economic footprint is already visible well before the first commercial flight. Over one lakh direct and indirect jobs are expected to be generated from this single project, making the Noida International Airport not merely an alternative but a strategic necessity.