Meet Nitu Samra, Interim CEO Steering Noida Airport Through Clearance Hurdle

A leadership change at the under-construction Noida International Airport has brought Nitu Samra into focus, with the senior executive stepping in as interim Chief Executive Officer at a critical stage for the greenfield project.

Her appointment follows the exit of founding CEO Christoph Schnellmann, after he was denied mandatory security clearance required for key airport positions under Indian aviation rules.

Under these regulations, senior roles at international airports require approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The lack of clearance created a compliance gap, necessitating a leadership transition as the project approaches operational readiness. Schnellmann has since moved to a board-level role.

A Project Insider Steps In

Samra is not an external appointee. She has been closely associated with the project as Chief Financial Officer of Noida International Airport Limited since 2021.

With over two decades of experience, her background spans finance, corporate management and large-scale infrastructure projects. At the airport, she has been involved in financial planning, investor coordination and shaping the project's operational framework.

Her career includes key roles at Fidelity International, LeasePlan India, and India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation. A graduate of Delhi University, she is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

As interim CEO, her immediate task is to ensure the airport meets all regulatory and compliance requirements without delay. This includes coordinating with aviation authorities, streamlining approvals and maintaining alignment between public and private stakeholders.

While her role is temporary, her performance in securing final clearances and overseeing the transition to operations could influence long-term leadership decisions.

Her elevation is widely seen as a continuity move, placing an insider familiar with stakeholders, including the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG, at the helm during a sensitive phase.

Samra takes charge as the airport moves from construction towards operational readiness, a phase that requires close coordination with regulators and adherence to safety and administrative protocols.

Once operational, Noida International Airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi's aviation hub and emerge as a key gateway for north India. Any delays at this stage could have wider implications for connectivity, investment and regional planning.