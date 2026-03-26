Who Will Survive The AI Revolution? Palantir CEO Alex Karp Shares His View

Palantir CEO Alex Karp weighed in on how artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the workforce in the future. According to him, only two types of people will thrive - those with vocational training and the neurodivergent individuals. Neurodivergent, which is not a medical term, describes people who have a hard time interacting with others and functioning in "normal" situations. It is often used for conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia.

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"There are basically two ways to know you have a future. One, you have some vocational training. Or two, you're neurodivergent. And when I say neurodivergent, I mean broadly defined," Karp said while speaking on the TBPN podcast.

"Like you guys are sitting here. You could have had a corporate tool job. Like being able to do low-end coding, being able to do low-end lawyering, being able to do low-end reading and writing."

"Everybody with the normal-shaped skills are dyslexics, meaning the thing they can do that used to be valuable is not so valuable. The thing that they need to learn to do is be more of an artist, look at things from a different direction, be able to build something unique."

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Karp emphasises the importance of practical skills, such as carpentry, electrical work, and plumbing. According to him, these jobs are less likely to be automated and are in high demand.

Karp, who has dyslexia, argues that neurodivergent individuals bring unique strengths, such as unconventional thinking and creativity. Palantir has also launched a Neurodivergent Fellowship, offering salaries up to $200,000, to tap into this talent pool.

Last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke about the changes in jobs because of the AI revolution. He said that the job scenario would change significantly, but society will adjust accordingly, similar to the Industrial Revolution.

"I think there will be a lot of jobs. Every technological revolution has panicked about jobs going away, and every technological revolution has found new jobs on the other side," he said while speaking to The Indian Express.