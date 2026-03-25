OnePlus Shutdown Trends As Company's India CEO Robin Liu Steps Down

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, stepped down from his role effective March 31, 2026, which reignited rumours that the company might shut down operations as early as April. His exit came months after he had already denied rumours about OnePlus exiting several markets. Following his resignation, searches for "OnePlus shutdown" surged on Google Trends, with related queries like: 'oneplus shutdown', 'oneplus shutting down', 'oneplus india shutdown', and 'oneplus india'.

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Photo Credit: Google Trends

Photo Credit: Google Trends

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Despite speculations, OnePlus India officially confirmed that operations will continue normally, with no immediate changes to the business strategy. The company stated that Liu stepped down due to personal reasons and also clarified that reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false.

"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We're operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle," Liu said in his post.

"Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false," he said, further adding that "OnePlus India's business operations continue as normal."

"We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims," Liu added.

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Liu's departure is believed to be part of a broader restructuring within the OPPO group, which owns OnePlus. It appears that the restructuring aims to consolidate resources, reduce costs, speed up product development, and respond to industry challenges like rising component costs and supply constraints. OnePlus has also reportedly faced declining shipments in 2025, which may have influenced the changes.

According to a media outlet 9to5Google, OnePlus may exit some global markets, including reducing presence in parts of Europe, as soon as April 2026. Multiple reports claim that it may also plan to focus more on India, and enter into mid-range smartphone market.