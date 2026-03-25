All About Robin Liu, Who Steadied OnePlus In India And Has Now Stepped Down

Robin Liu, the chief executive who helped steer OnePlus through one of its most turbulent phases in India, has stepped down, marking a significant leadership shift at a time when questions around the company's global strategy are intensifying. OnePlus confirmed Liu's exit, according to Fortune, stating that Liu is leaving to pursue "personal passions" while assuring that its India operations would continue with "business continuity" and existing local strategy.

Liu, who joined OnePlus in 2018, is widely credited within the industry for stabilising the brand's India business at a time when it was facing friction with offline retailers and the risk of losing market momentum. Over the years, he played a key role in expanding OnePlus beyond its early online-only model into a more mainstream premium smartphone brand in one of its most critical markets.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Robin Liu has a master's degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a bachelor's degree from Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications. He has more than a decade of go-to-market experience and a proven track record of leading sales and marketing teams across a diversity of consumer electronics products. As CEO of OnePlus India, Robin Liu oversaw OnePlus' India business, including marketing and branding, sales and channel strategy, and product.

A Turnaround - And Then A Slide

India has long been central to OnePlus' global ambitions, accounting for a substantial share of its shipments. But the past two years have been challenging.

According to industry data cited by several outlets, OnePlus' market share in India's smartphone segment dropped sharply from 3.9 per cent in 2024 to 2.4 per cent in 2025 - one of the steepest among major brands.

The brand has also been losing ground in the premium segment to rivals such as Samsung and Vivo, even as pricing pressures, supply constraints and intensifying competition reshape the market.

In response, OnePlus has reportedly pivoted back towards an online-heavy sales strategy to protect margins and streamline operations.

Liu's exit comes against this backdrop of declining market share and a broader restructuring within the Oppo group, which owns OnePlus and has been consolidating operations across its sub-brands.

Denials, Rumours And Renewed Questions

What makes Liu's departure more significant is its timing. Just months ago, he had publicly dismissed reports suggesting that OnePlus was planning to scale down or shut operations in key markets, calling such claims "misinformation" and insisting that the company was operating as usual.

However, his exit has reignited speculation about the company's global direction.

A Leadership Vacuum At A Critical Moment

Liu is reportedly serving his notice period and is expected to return to China, with his last working day likely at the end of March. The company has not yet announced a successor, leaving a leadership gap in a market that has historically driven a significant portion of its global sales.

His departure also signals a broader shift within OnePlus itself - from a relatively independent brand to one more tightly integrated within Oppo's structure.