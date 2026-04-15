Palantir CEO Claims Working At His AI Firm Better Than A Degree From Yale Or Harvard

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has reignited the debate over the value of traditional education by taking a shot at elite universities, including Harvard and Yale. During one of the earnings calls, Karp said working at his artificial intelligence (AI) firm provides a more significant professional "credential" than any prestigious degree, noting that at Palantir, "no one cares about the other stuff" once an employee has proven their value on the job.

"If you did not go to school, or you went to a school that's not that great, or you went to Harvard or Princeton or Yale, once you come to Palantir, you're a Palantirian, no one cares about the other stuff," Karp was quoted as saying by Fortune.

"This is by far the best credential in tech. If you come to Palantir, your career is set," he added.

Palantir has been in the news lately after US Deputy Secretary of Defence Steve Feinberg said in a letter to Pentagon leaders that the company's Maven AI system will become an official programme of record. Maven is a command-and-control software platform that analyses battlefield data and identifies targets. It is already the primary AI operating system for the US military, which has carried out thousands of targeted strikes against Iran over the last few weeks.

Palantir's current market cap sits at over $316 billion, with the company pulling in nearly $1 billion each quarter in revenue. Its stock price rose over 100 per cent in 2025 alone, further emphasising Karp's point.

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Karp is not the only tech leader to have questioned the value of traditional education. In 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that colleges were overrated and that students accumulate debt during their college years without acquiring practical skills.

"I think the value of a college education is somewhat overweighted. Too many people spend four years, accumulate a ton of debt and often don't have useful skills that they can apply afterwards," said Musk.

"I have a lot of respect for people who work with their hands and we need electricians and plumbers and carpenters and that's a lot more important than having incremental political science majors. I think we should not have this idea that in order to be successful, you need a four-year college degree,'' he added.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath last year said that "if you are a 25-year-old going for an MBS, you must be some kind of idiot".

"In my personal opinion, colleges are dead. If you are 25 and going to an MBA college today, you must be some kind of an idiot. If you ask me. I think five years from now, this trend will be exaggerated, expedited and a lot more people will not be opting for entrepreneurship, but they'll have to choose it as there would be lesser jobs in the traditional sense."