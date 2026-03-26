Ghaziabad Cancels Online Classes Order For March 28, Schools To Run Offline

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday night withdrew its earlier order mandating online classes in all schools on March 28, directing that classes will now be held offline.

The initial directive, issued a day earlier by District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Madar, had cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar. It said around 800 buses were being arranged from Ghaziabad to transport beneficiaries, necessitating traffic management measures.

"To ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister's programme and manage traffic arrangements, online classes will be conducted in all schools on March 28," the order had stated.

The communication was circulated to traffic police, transport officials, and education authorities, including school principals across the district.

However, in a late-night order on Wednesday, the administration cancelled the directive with immediate effect. "Classes in all schools of the district shall be conducted physically (offline) on March 28," the revised order said.

The move had drawn significant attention online, with many users weighing in on the decision.

On 28 March 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving to inaugurate the Noida International Airport. The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad had issued an order that beneficiaries of government schemes would attend the event by boarding 800 buses. As a result, schools were to… pic.twitter.com/cRmmXmoVjS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 26, 2026

Don't forget this when you are asked to save fuel in the coming days.



800 buses!!! pic.twitter.com/zlph76BYeI — Kapil (@kapsology) March 25, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport on Saturday at 12 pm.

The airport is set to become Delhi-NCR's second international aviation hub alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport, aimed at easing congestion and boosting regional connectivity. It will also include a multi-modal cargo hub and integrated logistics infrastructure.