PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Phase I On Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28 to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport, a major infrastructure project developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will reach Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, where he is scheduled to undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building at around 11.30 am. This will be followed by the formal inauguration of the airport at around noon. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

The inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. Envisioned as a key international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), the airport is expected to enhance both domestic and international connectivity while strengthening the country's aviation infrastructure.

The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports are expected to function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning the region among leading global aviation hubs.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport features a 3,900-metre-long runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft. It is equipped with modern navigation systems, including an Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting, ensuring efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

In addition to passenger services, the airport includes a comprehensive cargo infrastructure. It incorporates a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and dedicated logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, with the capacity to expand to around 18 lakh metric tonnes. It also includes a 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design reflects Indian heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo.

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