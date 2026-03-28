Phase 1 Of Noida Airport Set To Take Off Today, PM Modi To Inaugurate

This will be the second international airport in Delhi-NCR, and Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have five international airports.

Here are the top 10 points from Noida Airport inauguration: The first phase of the Noida International Airport has been built at a cost of Rs 11,282 crore and is part of a larger project that is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore. The airport will have an initial annual capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, which can be scaled up to 7 crore in a few years. The first phase features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, as well as modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting. PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building around 11.30 am and then inaugurate the airport around noon. He will also address a public gathering. Also on the Prime Minister's agenda is inaugurating the cargo terminal and laying the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union and state ministers. The cargo terminal is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum, which can be increased to 18 lakh metric tonnes In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, "The two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs." "Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi," PM Modi said in a post on X on Friday. The airport is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG, in association with the Noida International Airport Limited, which is the implementing agency on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. Officials told news agency PTI that the airport has been designed as a multi-modal transport hub, which will integrate road, rail, metro and regional transit systems. This will reduce travel time and logistics costs. The airport is connected to Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi via the signal-free Yamuna Expressway. Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the project will connect the Greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining "Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality".

