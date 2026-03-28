IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport, Engine Failure Suspected

The flight was travelling from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Delhi.
- IndiGo flight 6E 579 made an emergency landing at Delhi Airport on Saturday morning
- The flight was traveling from Visakhapatnam to Delhi
- All 161 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 are safe with no reported damage
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New Delhi:
An IndiGo flight carrying 161 passengers made an emergency landing at the Delhi Airport due to suspected engine failure on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency.
The flight, Boeing 737 aircraft 6E 579, was travelling from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Delhi.
All passengers were evacuated safely, and no damage has been reported, said the fire department.
The fire department received information about the emergency landing at 10:53 AM and immediately dispatched fire tenders, it added.
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